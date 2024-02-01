Plumber warns households ahead of Pancake Day!

As Pancake Day approaches, James Chapman, our expert plumber from Bella Bathrooms, brings to light a crucial but often overlooked aspect of this beloved tradition.

While flipping pancakes and enjoying this tasty treat is a highlight for many, disposing of leftover pancake mix down the drain can lead to a sticky situation. Here’s why pancake mix and drains are a troublesome combo and how you can avoid a costly call to your plumber.

The Sticky Truth About Pancake Mix in Drains

Clogging Hazards: When flour from the pancake mix combines with water, it transforms into a thick, glue-like substance. Pouring this down your drain can cause significant blockages as it sticks to the sides of the pipes, creating a stubborn clog that’s hard to clear.

Hardening in Pipes: Over time, the water in the mix evaporates, leaving behind a hardened mass similar to cement. This can be incredibly difficult, sometimes impossible, to remove without professional help.

Potential for Pipe Damage: Persistent clogs lead to increased pressure in your pipes. This added pressure can result in leaks or even burst pipes, leading to an emergency call to your plumber and potentially extensive water damage.

Unwanted Pests: Leftover food particles in the drains, including those from pancake mix, can attract pests such as rodents and insects, posing another unpleasant problem.

The High Cost of Convenience

Disposing of pancake mix down the drain might seem convenient at the moment, but it can lead to hefty costs down the line. Clearing a clogged drain can be a simple task, but when it involves hardened pancake mix, the job becomes much more complicated.

Depending on the severity of the blockage and the damage to your plumbing system, you could be looking at repair costs ranging from a few hundred to several thousand pounds. Remember, an emergency call-out for a severe blockage can significantly add to the cost, especially during holidays or after hours.

How to Dispose of Pancake Mix Properly

Bin it: The safest and most straightforward way to dispose of leftover pancake mix is to pour it into your bin. To avoid any mess, consider pouring the mix into a sealable bag or an old container first.

Compost with Caution: If you’re into composting, you might use small amounts of pancake mix in your compost bin. However, do this sparingly and be mindful of pests.

Store or Share: If you’ve made too much mix, cook all the pancakes and then either freeze them for a quick meal later or share them with neighbours or friends.

James Chapman, Plumber at Bella Bathrooms says:

While Pancake Day is a time for fun and indulgence, it’s also a moment to be mindful of our practices in the kitchen, especially when it comes to disposing of waste. James Chapman of Bella Bathrooms urges you to protect your pipes by keeping pancake mix out of your drains. This simple act can save you from the stress and cost of plumbing repairs, ensuring that your Pancake Day remains sweet and hassle-free!