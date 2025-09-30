Point S International takes fleet servicing to the fast lane at Le Mans

Point S brought together truck and bus radial (TBR) business specialists from 12 countries at the annual Le Mans truck race

Event celebrated Point S’s partnerships with leading manufacturers including Goodyear

Network specialists shared insights on commercial vehicle tyre solutions and market developments

Point S International successfully hosted TBR business specialists from across its European and African network at Le Mans Bugatti during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship. The focused gathering brought together expertise from 12 countries to advance the network’s commercial vehicle tyre capabilities and strengthen partnerships within the rapidly expanding truck tyre sector.

The initiative leveraged Point S’s partnerships with leading TBR manufacturers, including Goodyear, to provide network specialists with enhanced insights into commercial vehicle solutions. Participants from Albania, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Morocco, Portugal, Romania, and Spain engaged in intensive discussions about market trends, customer needs, and product developments in the truck tyre segment.

“Our network continues to strengthen its position in the commercial vehicle sector,” said Fabien Bouquet, CEO at Point S International. “Bringing our TBR specialists together at Le Mans provided an excellent opportunity to deepen our technical expertise while celebrating our partnerships with leading manufacturers in the industry.”

The Le Mans gathering featured structured sessions where specialists shared regional market insights, discussed emerging customer requirements in the commercial vehicle sector, and explored technical developments in truck tyre solutions. The diverse representation from European and African markets provided valuable perspectives on regional variations in fleet needs and service approaches.

The event reinforced Point S International’s commitment to developing expertise in commercial vehicle solutions while strengthening collaboration between network members. As truck fleets increasingly demand high-performing, reliable tyre solutions, the knowledge sharing fostered at Le Mans positions the network’s specialists to better serve these evolving market requirements.

“Technical expertise and market understanding are fundamental to success in the TBR sector,” added Fabien Bouquet. “Events like Le Mans allow our specialists to exchange knowledge and build the collaborative relationships that drive excellence in commercial vehicle services across our network.”

The Point S International network serves millions of customers globally through its comprehensive tyre and automotive service offerings, with over 6,772 Points of Sale present in 51 countries worldwide, employing more than 31,700 people.