TyreSafe calls for urgent action as road casualty figures remain stagnant

TyreSafe today responded to the release of the government’s 2024 road casualty statistics for Great Britain, highlighting the continued stagnation in overall fatal and Killed or Seriously Injured (KSI) figures. This concerning trend has persisted for over 15 years, demonstrating that current measures are failing to deliver the necessary improvements in road safety.

Despite this broader trend, a more detailed look at the data reveals particularly worrying figures related to incidents where tyres were a contributory factor. These statistics underscore the critical need for a renewed focus and more significant action to address a preventable cause of road casualties.

“We remain deeply concerned at the continued stagnation in the 5-year average for tyre-related KSIs,” said Stuart Lovatt, TyreSafe Chair. “The figures for 2022 (152), 2023 (151), and 2024 (153) clearly demonstrate that more needs to be done. The 2024 figure of 172 tyre-related KSIs is especially alarming, as it is 9 higher than the 5-year average and represents a significant step backwards.”

The new report also highlights a troubling trend among the most vulnerable road users. Powered two-wheel vehicles have recorded 36 tyre-related KSIs in 2024, marking a 24% increase on 2023 and the highest figure in a decade. While the 5-year average for this group shows stagnation (27 in 2023, 28 in 2024), the 2024 total is 8 KSIs higher than the average.

For car occupants, the 5-year average for tyre-related KSIs also shows a concerning lack of improvement, holding at 102 for both 2023 and 2024. The number of KSIs recorded for this group in 2024 is also 5 higher than the 5-year average.

Reinforcing the need for a national approach to this issue, last year saw TyreSafe included for the first time in RoSPA’s century-long history in their new Safer Lives, Stronger Nation: The National Accident Prevention Strategy (NAPS) Report. This change in RoSPA’s position highlighted that millions of tyres in the UK are illegal or poorly maintained and called for strengthened enforcement and education as part of the new strategy.

Building on this crucial work, TyreSafe has been actively advocating for the government to include vehicle defects, and specifically tyre defects, in their forthcoming Road Safety Strategy. This is a critical step to ensure that a significant, yet underappreciated, cause of road incidents is formally addressed with a clear action plan.

TyreSafe continues to campaign for more robust measures to address the appallingly high number of casualties from incidents where tyres have been determined as a contributory factor.

TyreSafe urges the government and relevant authorities to take immediate steps to reverse this unacceptable trend and prioritise initiatives that will make our roads safer for everyone.