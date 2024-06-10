Polaris Off Road proud to support the 2024 season of the SXS Racing Championship

Polaris Off Road is pleased to announce its continued support of the British SXS Racing Championship for 2024, marking the 13th consecutive year of supporting the series.

The British SXS Championship has continued to grow year after year, making it the most successful side-by-side racing championship in the UK with a racing lineup that appeals to a wide range of ages and abilities, and welcomes all sport SSV makes and models. Each year sees many new and existing competitors go head to head with their race-ready UTVs – the majority choosing to compete with the Polaris RZR.

The 2024 season sees Tom Fletcher – former SXS Championship racer and son of the late Martin Fletcher who established the Championship – take over as Clerk of the Course, bringing a new generation to the racing series.

“I’m really looking forward to what this year’s season will bring,” said Tom Fletcher, Clerk of the Course for the British SXS Championship. “We have made a few changes to accommodate for the ever-growing series. Of course there are the usual faces, but we have also signed up seven new riders to join us for the first time this year, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Originally taking place on one day, the British SXS Championship series now expands over a full weekend with eight rounds and six different classes, including the Open, Pro, Rookies, Veterans, Youth 570 and RZR 200 classes.

“Last year saw great results with the Youth program after we introduced the Polaris RZR 200 EFI class, so for this year, we will move that race from the paddock to join the adult racers on the main track. The vehicles are more than capable and it means the upcoming generation of SXS riders are fully immersed in the SXS Racing experience.”

Despite being an open championship to all makes and models, the Polaris RZR continued to dominate the leaderboards last year with the RZR Pro XP winning the 2023 Championship title, driven by Paul Severn – more information can be found here.

“The British SXS Racing Championship is always something we look forward to each year, it provides great racing opportunities that show off exactly what our RZR machines are capable of; the fact that the RZR 200 EFI is moving to the adult track just shows what even the smallest RZR can achieve.” said Richard Coleby, National Sales Manager at Polaris UK & Ireland, “With so many different classes for different levels of ability and experience, it’s great to see so many of our customers compete whilst also building a comradery that Polaris is pleased to be a part of.”

For the British SXS Championship, Adults can choose to race in the open class, for turbocharged or modified machines; or the 1000 class, for non-turbocharged machines up to 1000cc. Each class runs separate championships for experts and rookies, depending on experience and skill. There’s also the veteran’s class for riders aged over 40 who have never competed at an expert level previously.

The 2024 British SXS Championship – both youth and senior series – will take place over eight rounds, kickstarting in March*:

Round 1: March 16-17 – Bromyard Moto Park

Round 2: April 13-14 – Nr Manby in Lincolnshire

Round 3: May 4-5 – Penybont (Neuadd Farm)

Round 4: May 18-19 – Dean Moor

Round 5: June 15-16 – PAR Raceway

Round 6: June 29-30 – Nr Manby in Lincolnshire

Round 7: July 20-21 – Scarva House, Ireland

Round 8: August 24-25 – Knaresborough, Yorkshire

*Please note, all dates are subject to change.

For further information, please contact us or call the Polaris UK Press Office on +44 (0) 1525 270 100.