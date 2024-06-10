Can Students Get Car Finance? Everything You Need to Know

Car Finance 247

For many students, having a car is essential, whether it’s for commuting to campus or simply gaining independence and mobility. However, securing car finance can be a daunting task, especially for those with limited credit history and income. In this article, we’ll explore the ins and outs of car finance for students and provide you with the information you need to navigate this process successfully.

What Are the Eligibility Criteria

Before diving into the different types of car loans available, it’s important to understand the eligibility criteria lenders typically consider:

Credit Score

A good credit score is often the key to unlocking better interest rates and loan terms. Most lenders require a minimum credit score, which can range from the mid-600s for prime loans to the low 600s or even subprime territory for those with poor or limited credit history. If you’re just starting to build your credit, don’t be discouraged. Lenders may consider other factors, such as your income, employment history, and overall financial picture.

Income Requirements

Lenders want to ensure you have the ability to make consistent monthly payments, so they’ll closely examine your income sources. While part-time jobs or parental support can help, most lenders prefer applicants with a steady source of income, such as a full-time job or consistent freelance work. Be prepared to provide documentation like pay stubs, tax returns, or bank statements to verify your income.

Age and Residency Requirements

In addition to credit and income, lenders may have age and residency restrictions in place. For instance, some lenders may require you to be at least 18 years old and a permanent resident or citizen of the country. Others may have higher age requirements, such as 21 or older. It’s essential to check with individual lenders for their specific criteria.

What Are the Types of Student Car Finance

Hire Purchase (HP)

This option gives you the opportunity to own your car at the end of your financial agreement. The total car price (plus interest) is spread over manageable monthly payments for a set time period, usually ranging from one to five years. Additionally, a deposit is paid upfront. Once your final payment is made, you’ll own your car outright, making HP a popular financing method for students.

Personal Contract Purchase (PCP)

PCP deals are somewhat similar to HP but typically involve lower monthly payments. The main difference is that, at the end of the contracted period, you don’t automatically own the car. Instead, you can choose to pay a ‘balloon payment’ to become the car’s owner or return the vehicle to the dealer without any additional payment. If you decide not to keep the car, you can explore another financing deal.

Personal Loan

As the name suggests, a personal loan involves borrowing money for your car, usually from a bank or another reputable lender. With a personal loan, you own the car from the beginning of your contract, but you still need to ensure your loan payments are paid on time.

How To Get Approved

Build Credit History

If you don’t have an established credit history, consider becoming an authorized user on a parent’s or family member’s credit card account or obtaining a secured credit card to start building your credit.

Choose an Affordable Car

Lenders are more likely to approve loans for moderately priced, reliable vehicles. Avoid overextending yourself by sticking to a budget-friendly option. You can use a car finance calculator to estimate your monthly payments and find a suitable car within your budget.

Compare Lenders

Don’t settle for the first offer you receive. Shop around and compare interest rates, terms, and fees from multiple lenders to find the best deal.

Consider a Co-signer

If you don’t meet the credit or income requirements on your own, having a co-signer with good credit can significantly improve your chances of approval. A co-signer essentially shares responsibility for the loan, which reduces the lender’s risk.

While securing car finance as a student can be challenging, it’s certainly not impossible. By understanding the eligibility criteria, exploring different loan options, and following practical tips, you can increase your chances of getting approved for an affordable car loan.