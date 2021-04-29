Polestar has revealed a special version of the Polestar 1 electric performance hybrid that will reach end of production later this year.

“It’s hard to believe that our beautiful halo car comes to the end of its production life later this year,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “We pushed boundaries with this car, not only in terms of engineering but also in its design and execution. Polestar 1 set the tone for our brand and its genes are evident in Polestar 2 – as they will be in our future cars to come.”

A technical tour de force, the electric performance hybrid has a light-weight body made from carbon fibre reinforced polymer, twin rear electric motors with genuine torque vectoring and high-performance components like Akebono brakes and adjustable Öhlins dampers.

With a combined power output of 609 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, and a purely electric driving range of 124 km (WLTP) – still the longest of any hybrid car in the world – Polestar 1 is a performance car that can be driven as a full EV in daily use, doubling as a great long-distance GT at any moment.

“This car was not designed to fit into a box,” elaborates Thomas Ingenlath. “We didn’t design it to compete with other cars, and neither did we design it to suit a specific target customer. Polestar 1 was about pushing our own boundaries, exploring a new era for Polestar and launching the brand with a strong statement – and it’s done a great job of capturing the hearts and minds of fans, press and the lucky customers who own one.”

A limited number of build slots remain for final 2021 production. The new special edition features a bespoke matte gold exterior paint job with matching callipers and black wheels. Inside, colour-matched gold stitching gives the interior an even more unique feel. A maximum of 25 will be built.