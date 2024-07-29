Polestar adds rear-wheel drive to Polestar 3 line-up

Polestar 3 Long range Single motor starts at £69,900 including handover fee

Up to 403 miles (WLTP**) range with same luxury features, technology and design as rest of Polestar 3 line-up

Available to order from today

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN – 27 June 2024. Polestar is introducing a Long range Single motor to the Polestar 3 line-up, giving consumers another way to get behind the wheel of its SUV for the electric age with a starting price of £69,900.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar says “With the Long range Single motor Polestar 3 we offer consumers a new entry-point for our flagship electric SUV. The rear-wheel drive configuration fits with our performance focused driving dynamics that make the car stand out in the luxury SUV sector”.

This entry-level Polestar 3 Single Motor, which will be built in China and the USA, uses the same 111 kWh battery pack as the Dual Motor version, offering the same 250 kW peak charging capability for a 30 minute 10-80% charge on DC. Those looking for the most efficient Polestar 3 yet will find the new Long range Single motor offers up to 403 miles (WLTP**) between charges.

As a performance brand the Long range Single motor retains all the hallmarks that makes the Long range Dual motor versions such an engaging drive. Ride comfort and control is taken care of by a sophisticated passive damper system that uses Hydraulic Rebound Stops (HRS) and Frequency Selective Damping (FSD). The result is the Long range Single motor Polestar 3 emulates the dynamic character found in the Long range Dual motor models.

The motor drives the rear axle of the Long range Single motor Polestar 3 only, and produces 220 kW and 490 Nm of torque. The result is this new Long range Single motor Polestar 3 can accelerate from 0-62mph in 7.8 seconds. Stopping power is equally important, and so the Polestar 3 Long range Single motor uses the same Brembo braking system as the rest of the Polestar 3 range.

As part of the MY25 line-up, the Long range Single motor Polestar 3 benefits from greater customisation thanks to the single option and pack structure, meaning customers can personalise their Polestar 3. Buyers can choose from six exterior colours, five interior rooms and four wheel options including the new 21-inch alloy wheel available as part of the new Pro Pack.

Like the rest of the MY25 range, Pilot Pack with LiDAR from Luminar becomes available to order on the Polestar 3 Long range Single motor, offering customers even greater levels of safety and convenience should they choose it.

Polestar 3 Long range Single motor is available to order at https://www.polestar.com/uk/ polestar-3/configurator/