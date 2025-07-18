Poll Position: Škoda launches fan-favourite colours for Octavia vRS

Online poll voters choose two striking new hues for Škoda’s sporting icon

Space Violet and Water World Green edge out Chilli Red and Plum Blue

New colours are available to order now

Octavia vRS has been part of the Škoda range since 2001

Milton Keynes, 17 July 2025: Škoda has added two striking new paint colours to the Octavia vRS range – all thanks to the voice of its fans. Following a public vote hosted across Škoda’s official X and Instagram accounts, Space Violet and Water World Green came out on top as the most popular colour options among hundreds of voters.

The two new shades were selected from a shortlist of new hues curated specially for the vRS community. Over several days, followers were invited to choose their favourites through interactive polls on Škoda’s social channels. Winners Space Violet and Water World Green appeared on the polls alongside Chilli Red and Plum Blue.

After the one-day poll closed, Space Violet and Water World Green were named the clear winners. Space Violet topped the poll on X with 43% of the vote, while Water World Green was the narrow victor on Instagram with 33% of respondents declaring it their favourite.

Following the poll, both colours are now offered exclusively on Octavia models specified in vRS trim – further enhancing the model’s sporty appeal. They are available to order now, with the colours priced as £855 (RRP) options.

The introduction of the new colours builds on the Octavia vRS’s reputation for combining everyday practicality with dynamic performance and sharp design. Now, with the addition of the new attention-grabbing shades, customers can make an even bolder statement on the road.

The colour poll is part of Škoda’s ongoing engagement with its enthusiastic online community, offering fans opportunities to help shape the brand’s future in fun and meaningful ways.

The Octavia vRS has been a mainstay of the brand’s vRS range since its introduction in 2001. The current, fourth-generation model is powered by a 265 PS four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and is available in hatch and estate forms.