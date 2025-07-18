XPENG showcases next-gen innovation and progressive design with dynamic P7+ debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Goodwood Hillclimb debut for XPENG P7+ and standout paddock presence reflect XPENG’s growing UK momentum

XPENG’s European and Global leadership teams join Festival celebrations

Public preview of G6 AWD and humanoid ‘Iron’ robot highlights XPENG’s next-gen tech offering

17th July 2025 – Goodwood, United Kingdom. XPENG, the global high-tech mobility pioneer, delivered an electrifying showcase at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, making its mark with the dynamic UK debut of the XPENG P7+ and a bold demonstration of smart next-gen EV technologies.

Taking on the iconic Festival of Speed Hillclimb for the very first time, the all-electric P7+ wowed onlookers with its sleek silhouette, powerful performance and advanced driver assistance capabilities – marking a pivotal moment in XPENG’s expansion into the UK market. The P7+’s appearance on the hill was matched by a strong presence in the First Glance Paddock, where festivalgoers experienced the brand’s future-facing technologies first-hand, including XPENG’s AI-powered robotic assistant, Iron.

Visitors were also treated to a public preview of the newly revealed all-wheel-drive XPENG G6, which made an appearance alongside the P7+. With its coupe-SUV form and cutting-edge battery architecture, the G6 underlines XPENG’s ambitions to combine performance and practicality with intelligent mobility – all at a highly competitive price point.

Senior leadership from XPENG’s Global and European teams were in attendance throughout the Festival, highlighting the strategic importance of the UK as a key growth market for the brand. A standout moment came as XPENG Vice Chairman and Co-President Brian Gu was welcomed by the Duke of Richmond – a symbolic and fitting meeting, underscoring XPENG’s commitment to innovation, design and performance in the heartland of British automotive culture.

“The energy around XPENG at Goodwood was powerful,” said William Brown, Managing Director, XPENG UK. “From the Hillclimb to the paddock, it was clear that British car fans are excited about what XPENG represents: smarter electric mobility, designed around the driver. The dynamic debut of P7+ and our G6 showcase are just the beginning – we’re proud to be building real momentum here in the UK.”

He added: “XPENG’s showcase at Goodwood offered more than just a first look – it was a statement of intent. As the brand continues to expand across Europe, its growing UK presence is underpinned by a belief in intelligent, connected, driver-centric EVs – made for people who expect more from electric mobility.”