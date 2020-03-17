A LEADING North East LGBT+ charity is inviting businesses to show their pride this summer – and showcase their services to tens of thousands of visitors.

Northern Pride are gearing up to host UK Pride 2020, which takes place at Newcastle’s Town Moor from 17 to 19 July.

And organisers have now opened applications for Saturday’s popular Rainbow Village which welcomes a range of information stalls, local vendors and national companies every year.

Ste Dunn, chair of Northern Pride, believes the Rainbow Village is a fantastic way for companies to reach a large audience.

“We’re delighted to be hosting UK Pride this summer and we have some huge plans in place to make sure that our event lives up to expectations,” he said.

“This year we are expecting visitors from all over the country and beyond, so there’s never been a better time to make sure a company stands out with a presence in the Rainbow Village.

“We want our festival-goers to have plenty to see and engage with, so we’re hoping to shine a spotlight on a wide variety of sectors at the site.”

The packages start at just £100 depending on the nature of an organisation and can be booked at www.northern-pride.com/ukpride/market

Northern Pride have also announced a huge number of satellite events in the six months leading up to the festival weekend in July, including sports, panels, performances and exhibitions.

For more information about Northern Pride and to keep up to date with the UK Pride programme, visit www.northern-pride.com or search northernprideuk on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.