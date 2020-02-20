Port of Tyne, one of the UK’s major deep-sea ports, has retained its Better Health at Work Continuing Excellence Award for the second year running.

Established to recognise the efforts of employers in the North East and Cumbria, the Better Health at Work Award highlights the importance of a healthy workforce.

Having successfully progressed from the Bronze Standard, through to Silver and Gold, the Port of Tyne has retained Better Health at Work’s highest level of achievement, the Continuing Excellence Award, for 2020.

Over the last 12 months, employees have engaged with a number of health and wellbeing initiatives focused on the themes of hydration, flu jabs, mental health awareness, health checks, and musculoskeletal conditions.

In April, employees received re-usable water bottles, which has cut down on the use of plastics, as well as being provided with information on staying hydrated.

October saw 16 members of staff trained as Mental Health First Aiders, and employees across the Port taking time out of their day to receive relaxing head, hand and neck massages from students at Tyne Coast College.

And in November, 77 employees took advantage of free on-site flu jabs – an increase in uptake of over 22% on the previous year.

Louise Tinkler, Director of Human Resources and Communications at the Port of Tyne, said: “We are delighted to have retained the Better Health at Work Continuing Excellence Award, which recognises the positive impact of the Port’s health and wellbeing initiatives.

“Not only have we seen a reduction in sickness absence, but we have raised awareness on the issues that are important to our employees.”

Looking ahead to 2020, the Port of Tyne has already put the wheels in motion for this year’s health and wellbeing initiatives, which will see it work in partnership with Connect Health to provide on-site physiotherapy, as well as offering on-site flu jabs and NHS Health Checks – back by popular demand.

Since the launch of the Port of Tyne’s health and wellbeing initiatives in 2014, employees from across the business have been empowered to engage with a number of issues, including first aid, fitness and exercise, dental care, men’s health, women’s health, and financial wellbeing. As well as raising awareness, initiatives have contributed towards a 15% reduction in sickness absence, and prompted employees to seek further medical advice on underlying health conditions.