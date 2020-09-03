Portugal’s new away is a showstopper with a teal base color taking inspiration from the team’s 2016 away kit, and the chunky color-blocked horizontal stripes are borrowed from the federation’s 2018 training top. The lowest of the three stripes flows all the way around the back of the jersey, while black cuffs and side stripes frame the design perfectly. Teal shorts and socks complete the look, with the socks featuring another thick color-blocked stripe.