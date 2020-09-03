Portugal’s European kings are celebrated with a regal 2020 collection befitting the team’s status as reigning continental champions.
“I think the home is a kit befitting a team of champions, while the away is all about flair, confidence and style — attributes that this team has in abundance,” says Scott Munson, VP, Nike Football Apparel.
Crisp and elegant, Portugal’s traditional red and green home kit is garnished with gold to create a look worthy of footballing royalty. A fold-down collar gives the new home jersey a refined feel, as does the patriotic red, green and black trim on the collar and sleeves. The gold squad number connects nicely with the gold of the premium crest, while another flash of gold, a Portuguese “P,” is printed inside the jersey.
Green shorts return for the first time since 2004 – the year team captain Cristiano Ronaldo made his European finals debut – while the red socks have a hoop in the same colors as the trim on the jersey.
Portugal’s new away is a showstopper with a teal base color taking inspiration from the team’s 2016 away kit, and the chunky color-blocked horizontal stripes are borrowed from the federation’s 2018 training top. The lowest of the three stripes flows all the way around the back of the jersey, while black cuffs and side stripes frame the design perfectly. Teal shorts and socks complete the look, with the socks featuring another thick color-blocked stripe.
“The home, the away, the pre-match all look fantastic,” says Ronaldo. “It’s been a while since we had the green shorts so it’s nice to see them back once again. The away, especially, is something really beautiful, really cool.”
Another major highlight of the collection is the team’s pre-match top. Presented in both black and red, the shirt features a matte emboss of the federation crest in an all-over print.
The Portugal home and away kits are available at nike.com and portugalstore.fpf.pt September 1; the full collection is available in all Nike and partner retail stores September 4.