A Whitley Bay-based marketing agency is growing its workforce as it emerges stronger than ever post-pandemic. The growth comes following the acquisition of new contracts from new and existing clients.

Headland Marketing, who is typically known for specialising in Pay-Per-Click marketing, has expanded into a full-service digital marketing agency, offering services such as Public Relations, Social Media Management, SEO, Content and Strategy, to both national and international clients.

The development has seen the agency acquire larger commercial premises in the heart of Whitley Bay to house its growing team.

Owner Kris Headland said: “We’ve seen some accelerated growth over the last six months which has prompted us to add new skillsets to the team to keep up with client demand, and enabled us to expand our commercial offering into other digital channels.

“The last two years have taken their toll on so many businesses, which subsequently impacted us as a marketing partner. And while the pandemic was undoubtedly an immensely challenging time for the business, we have worked hard to emerge triumphant.”

Headland Marketing has just launched its brand-new website offering insight into its new services and brand image, following a £2,000 Covid recovery grant awarded by Open North Foundation back in October 2021.

Kris continues, “moving forward, we have a fresh new look which epitomises what we stand for in terms of work ethic, leadership and expertise in our sector, and we are particularly excited about the direction we’re heading in as full-service digital partner.

“We recruited at the back end of 2021 and are again looking for new talent to add to the team in the coming weeks to keep up with our expanding portfolio of clients.”

Headland Marketing delivers a results-driven and collaborative approach to digital marketing, covering a range of online services. You can find out more about the services offered by Headland Marketing here.