Newcastle United find themselves in a similar season to last year, where they are just being asked to survive and stay in the Premier League. However, this isn’t what Newcastle fans expect from such a big club in their eyes and they fully expect more from this side. Steve Bruce looks like he will be staying another season with the Toon but if they are looking to push further up the table, then they are going to have to do some business in the summer transfer window.

[Image: Shields Gazette]

One of the standout performers for Newcastle this season has been Joe Willock who has been on loan from Arsenal and has been a revelation for Newcastle. Joe Willock has scored 7 goals in 13 appearances in in loan spell at St James Park, including one in his last six games in which he becomes the youngest player in Premier League history to score six games in a row. If Newcastle are wanting to sign someone permanently who they know can bring value to the team that Willock would be the first starting point.

Newcastle has also struggled in other areas of the pitch, especially at left back and have been on the hunt for one for a couple transfer windows now. One name that keeps cropping up for them is Brandon Williams who has been pushed out of his position at Manchester United by Luke Shaw and Alex Telles. Williams is a very good young player and can certainly add value to this Newcastle side and would automatically become first choice left back if he joined the Toon. Newcastle can leave off successful loan spells like Willock and do the same with Brandon Williams.

And finally, another player that was close to joining Newcastle in January was Hamza Choudhury in January and would be a great partner for Joe Willock in that central midfielder position. Hamza is a hard tackler midfielder with an eye for a killer pass. Unfortunately, Choudhury’s career has stalled at Leicester City, and he will be looking for an exit route and Newcastle could be the perfect match for both player and club as they both look to improve and perform better.