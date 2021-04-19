32% of drivers taking part in new study say their car has been damaged when going over a pothole.

The average repair bill for pothole damage is £142, though 11% of drivers have had to pay more than £250 for repairs.

Latest Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance (ALARM) r eport shows drivers claimed nearly £6 million in pothole compensation from local authorities in England and Wales.

42% of UK drivers want their vehicle to have better suspension to help avoid costly repairs.

New 100% electric ë-C4 and New C4 benefit from the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, with compliant suspension and enhanced seating for a smoother and more comfortable driving experience.

In a study of 2,000 UK drivers, 32% said their car had been damaged after hitting a pothole*. The average repair cost for the damage was £141.95, although 11% of the drivers surveyed said they had spent more than £251 on getting their car back on the road.

Nearly a quarter of those with vehicle damage said they had tried to claim back the cost of the repairs from their local council, while 42% of the study participants said they wished their vehicle had better suspension to help deal with the rougher roads in the UK.

According to the latest Asphalt Industry Alliance ALARM report, local authorities in England and Wales paid £5.9 million in pothole related compensation to drivers in 2019/2020**. The ALARM report found that while a pothole is filled in England and Wales every 21 seconds, authorities face an annual budget fall of £826.6 million, with 9% of the road network in poor condition and likely to require maintenance in the next 12 months.

New 100% electric ë-C4 and New C4 benefit from Citroën’s Advanced Comfort® programme, with enhanced suspension and supportive seating for a smoother ride. All models feature Citroën’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushion® technology, which integrates hydraulic bump stops into the suspension system to better control compression and rebound on rutted surfaces.

Inside, both vehicles come as standard with Advanced Comfort seats. With broad cushions and seat backs, they combine high-density foam at the heart of each seat, and a thick 15mm layer of extra textured foam on the surface, to keep occupants comfortable and relaxed when on the road.

The zero emissions New ë-C4 goes one step further, offering drivers a unique ‘ë-Comfort’ driving experience. Thanks to a 100kW (136hp) electric motor and a 50kWh battery, New ë-C4 has a range of up to 217 miles on a single charge (WLTP) and travels in near silence – creating an even more serene and calm driving environment.

The Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme doesn’t stop at New ë-C4 and New C4 either, selected versions of New C3, C5 Aircross SUV and the upcoming New C3 Aircross SUV also benefit from the fitment of Advanced Comfort seats. In addition, all versions of C5 Aircross SUV feature Progressive Hydraulic Cushion® technology within the suspension setup.

Eurig Druce, Managing Director of Citroën UK, said: “It is concerning to find that potholes have caused damage to nearly a third of drivers’ cars across England and Wales. Local authorities have a lot of issues to solve and this will take time, I am therefore proud that Citroën is able to offer vehicles that are already set up to tackle real-world driving conditions on our roads, with our meticulous approach taken towards comfort.”

* Survey of 2,000 UK drivers conducted in March 2021.

** https://www.asphaltuk.org/wp-content/uploads/ALARM-survey-2020-FINAL.pdf

Local authorities in England (excluding London) paid £6.6m in road compensation, of which 81% were pothole related.

Local authorities in London paid £1.2m in road compensation, of which 31% were pothole related.

Local authorities in Wales paid £330,000 in road compensation, of which 57% were pothole related.

Total pothole compensation paid by English and Welsh local authorities equalled £5.9 million.