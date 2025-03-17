Power Anywhere, Adventure Everywhere: Introducing the RUGD Power Brick I – The Ultimate Outdoor Power Bank & Light

Meet the RUGD Power Brick I the ultimate camping power bank and camping light built for adventurers who demand reliability in the wild. Whether you’re hiking through rugged trails, fishing at dawn, or capturing epic content off the grid, the RUGD Power Brick I keeps your devices powered and your path illuminated – no matter where adventure takes you.

Unstoppable Power, Fast Charging

With 50% charge in just 30 minutes, the RUGD Power Brick I ensures your devices stay powered without the wait. It features dual ports for maximum versatility:

USB-C PD 18W (Input & Output)

USB-A Quick Charge (Output)

Perfect for charging iPhones, iPads, Samsung, and Android devices, the RUGD Power Brick I delivers top-tier performance:

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 0 to 50% in 38 minutes

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 0 to 50% in 37 minutes

iPad Pro 4th Gen 11”: 0 to 50% in 65 minutes

Samsung S24 Ultra: 0 to 50% in 45 minutes

Super Bright Lighting for Any Situation

The 16-LED, 1,300-lumen flashlight with SOS mode offers two brightness levels, ensuring you have the right lighting when you need it most—whether setting up camp at night or signalling for help in an emergency.

Adventure-Ready Durability

Built to handle the toughest conditions, the IP67-rated RUGD Power Brick I is waterproof, dustproof, and shock-resistant, making it an essential companion for campers, bikers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Designed for Convenience & Portability

Versatile Carabiner: Easily clips onto backpacks or gear for on-the-go access.

Lightweight & Compact: Weighs just 278g, so you can pack light without sacrificing power.

Sleek & Rugged Look: A badass design that stands out in the great outdoors.

The RUGD Power Brick I is available from Rugdlife.com for £49.99

