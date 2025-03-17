  • Mon. Mar 17th, 2025

North East Connected

Technology

Power Anywhere, Adventure Everywhere: Introducing the RUGD Power Brick I – The Ultimate Outdoor Power Bank & Light

Mar 17, 2025

Meet the RUGD Power Brick I the ultimate camping power bank and camping light built for adventurers who demand reliability in the wild. Whether you’re hiking through rugged trails, fishing at dawn, or capturing epic content off the grid, the RUGD Power Brick I keeps your devices powered and your path illuminated – no matter where adventure takes you.

A phone and tablet with a chargerAI-generated content may be incorrect.

Unstoppable Power, Fast Charging

With 50% charge in just 30 minutes, the RUGD Power Brick I ensures your devices stay powered without the wait. It features dual ports for maximum versatility:

  • USB-C PD 18W (Input & Output)
  • USB-A Quick Charge (Output)

A close-up of a deviceAI-generated content may be incorrect.

Perfect for charging iPhones, iPads, Samsung, and Android devices, the RUGD Power Brick I delivers top-tier performance:

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: 0 to 50% in 38 minutes
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: 0 to 50% in 37 minutes
  • iPad Pro 4th Gen 11”: 0 to 50% in 65 minutes
  • Samsung S24 Ultra: 0 to 50% in 45 minutes

Super Bright Lighting for Any Situation

The 16-LED, 1,300-lumen flashlight with SOS mode offers two brightness levels, ensuring you have the right lighting when you need it most—whether setting up camp at night or signalling for help in an emergency.

Close-up of a smart phoneAI-generated content may be incorrect.

Adventure-Ready Durability

Built to handle the toughest conditions, the IP67-rated RUGD Power Brick I is waterproof, dustproof, and shock-resistant, making it an essential companion for campers, bikers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Designed for Convenience & Portability

  • Versatile Carabiner: Easily clips onto backpacks or gear for on-the-go access.
  • Lightweight & Compact: Weighs just 278g, so you can pack light without sacrificing power.
  • Sleek & Rugged Look: A badass design that stands out in the great outdoors.

A person with a backpackAI-generated content may be incorrect.

The RUGD Power Brick I is available from Rugdlife.com for £49.99

