PR firm launched in a rescission marks milestone – and grows with ‘expert’ hires

A PR AGENCY launched at the height of the financial crisis has celebrated 15 years in business – and bolstered its ranks with a string of key appointments.

Darlington-based Harvey & Hugo was founded by Charlotte Nichols in 2009, offering unique and affordable PR packages to firms struggling during what was then the deepest UK recession since World War Two.

She’s since grown the Darlington-based firm from a one-person operation into an award-winning business.

And to mark the major milestone, the company has enjoyed a major rebrand launched recently at an event held at Kip & Nook.

“I launched Harvey & Hugo at a time when many businesses couldn’t afford to invest in PR, but our unique model has since given hundreds of companies a platform to be heard,” said Charlotte.

“Back in 2009, PR was dominated by lengthy, inflexible contracts but we broke that mould by creating our pioneering Pay-as-Hugo model which was a huge hit with clients, and opened their eyes to just how much benefit PR can bring to a business.

“Whilst our Pay-as-Hugo model is still very popular, our output of services has evolved. Many of those who started on it and now retained clients, whilst we offer every aspect of PR – from press releases and social media, to videography and even podcasting.

“And as our services have evolved, so has the business. In 15 years, we’ve weathered everything from pandemics to multiple recessions and the cost-of-living crisis.

“However, our resilience, expertise and our ability to quickly pivot the business model meant that Harvey & Hugo hasn’t just survived, it has flourished.”

The firm’s ongoing growth has resulted in several major hires in recent months, including Stephen Heslop as Business Development Director, who will oversee the expansion of Harvey & Hugo’s client base.

Former journalist Ian Johnson has joined as PR and Content Manager, bringing with him well over a decade of experience working as both chief reporter and news editor at some of the North East’s leading news titles.

And Becky Wade has been promoted to Relationship Director as a reward for her work with the firm’s fleet of clients.

Having named the businesses after her two dogs, Charlotte affectionately refers to the team as ‘The Pack’ – and said the new appointments will only help grow the business even further.

“We always prioritise quality over quantity, and each addition has injected priceless expertise into our team.

“It is already leading to some brilliant results for our clients, and this rebrand hopefully marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Harvey & Hugo.”

For more information on Harvey & Hugo, visit https://www.harveyandhugo.com/