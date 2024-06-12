  • Wed. Jun 12th, 2024

The North East Music Festival Putting People Before Profit

ByJAM Prints and Marketing

Stanhope Weekender Ibiza In Symphony

The Stanhope Weekender, a beloved family-friendly outdoor music festival, is set to return with a bigger and better event in 2024. This two-day event, held in the picturesque market town of Stanhope, in the Durham Dales, promises world-class live tribute music, a variety of delicious food from a vibrant food village, a wide selection of drinks at the bars, and a welcoming community atmosphere.

Since its inception in 2021 as a small one-day event, the Stanhope Weekender has grown exponentially, now offering a full weekend of music, and camping in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The festival is designed for families of all ages, and well-behaved dogs are welcome, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the festivities.

Co-founder of the event, Lewis Maddison, said:

The mission of the Stanhope Weekender is to provide an affordable, entertaining, and family-friendly music festival experience while promoting tourism in the Weardale region.

We’re committed to a “people before profit” pledge, dedicating 100% of all ticket revenue to enhancing the event. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the charming town of Stanhope and its stunning surroundings.”

 

Blueline Taxis are partnering with the organisers of the event to ensure everyone gets home safely and have arranged for festival-goers to book their lifts home, prior to attending, or at their stand at the event, ensuring that the town of Stanhope can cope with demand in such a rural area.

The festival features performances by award-winning tribute bands, delivering the energy and excitement of live concerts at a fraction of the cost. This year’s lineup boasts an impressive array of acts that will recreate the magic of some of the world’s most beloved artists.

Friday 2024 Lineup:

Saturday 2024 Lineup:
The Killers by The Kopycat Killers

Bon Jovi – By The Bon Jovi Experience

⁠Sam Fender – By Scam Fender

Take That by Re-Take That

⁠ABBA – By Voulez 2

Westlife – By W3stlife

Tom Jones – By Sir John

DJ Keith Martin

 Ibiza in Symphony

Queen – By Royal Rhapsody

Oasis – By Noasis

Madness – By Badness

Elton John – By Jimmy Love

Ed Sheeran – By Tom White

Harry Styles – By Harry Styled

Whitney Houston – By Run to You

DJ Keith Martin

The diverse lineup features renowned tribute acts performing universally loved songs across various genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Guests are encouraged to explore the beautiful surroundings, including walks along the River Wear and visits to the historic market town of Stanhope.

The Stanhope Weekender fosters a warm, vibrant atmosphere, where community and togetherness are at the forefront. Attendees can enjoy delicious street food, engage in interactive activities, and create unforgettable memories with family and friends.

For more information about the Stanhope Weekender please visit https://stanhopeweekender.co.uk

