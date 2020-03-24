Yarm Preparatory School is celebrating after winning an Eco-Schools Green Flag Award for the first time.

The Prep School joins the Senior School in receiving the accreditation, which the Senior School has won four times consecutively.

Being a Green Flag school is a global initiative to promote an awareness of a sustainable and ecological environment. It aims to empower children to engage and protect their environment.

Yarm Prep School has two Eco clubs which meet weekly to debate and discuss the issues that are the most important in demonstrating that we can all be responsible for our own actions and the effect they have on the planet.

The whole school, from Nursery to Year 6, has embraced an approach to being eco-friendly. One simple thing that made a significant difference was the introduction of reusable cups and cartons of milk, rather than the cartons that could not be recycled. The children recognised the problem and identified the solution as part of the school’s plastic week.

Head of Prep, Bill Sawyer, said: “It’s fantastic that Yarm Prep School has joined the Senior School in receiving its Green Flag Award. Being environmentally friendly plays a key part in the school’s curriculum and we are delighted to receive recognition for our environmental awareness.”

Andrew Pengilley, Yarm Prep School’s Eco-Coordinator, said: “It’s a very proud moment for us to achieve this. Yarm Prep School aims to incorporate many aspects of the Eco-School approach to learning in our everyday life.

“Making butterfly houses was part of the Year 4 curriculum, whilst other children studied habitats and planted pots to support the butterflies.

“Some of the younger children got involved and arranged a beach clean and the eco-club acquired two new allotments next to the Prep School site, working with Yarm Town Council, to enable them to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

“We’ve had fantastic support from our parents and the Sixth Form and I’m really proud that everyone has embraced our efforts, which has culminated in us becoming a Green Flag school.”