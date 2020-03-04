Aston Martin’s DBX has been treated to a touch of personalisation magic through the luxury British brand’s bespoke service, ‘Q by Aston Martin’, teasing the SUVs darker side ahead and providing inspiration to for existing and prospective DBX customers worldwide.

Due to the recent cancellation of the Geneva International Motor Show and following a display at Aston Martin’s global headquarters’ Gaydon, the ‘Q by Aston Martin’ DBX will now be making an exclusive public appearance at Aston Martin Newcastle on Friday 6 March 2020. Included in the display will be Aston Martin’s mid-engined sports car Valhalla, making an appearance in the ‘Maximum Orange’ colour which is a world exclusive.

Featuring a range of bespoke ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ and exclusive ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’ design features, this example of the brand’s recently unveiled SUV once again highlights the rule-breaking customisation that is achievable through the marque’s ‘Q by Aston Martin’ service.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer, said: “While our designer specifications previously demonstrated an incredibly broad range of choice and expression from our existing palette of colours and materials, ‘Q by Aston Martin’ offers the tools to those who have an uninhibited desire to push the boundaries of what is achievable.”

The work of Aston Martin’s award-winning in-house design team – led by Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman – DBX manages to bring a level of sculpture and sleekness to a sector perhaps not normally known for elegance. The fastback look of DBX cleverly positions the visual mass of the car over the rear wheels, just as you see in Aston Martin’s sports cars, but it does so without compromising ingress and egress. Meanwhile the long wheelbase not only provides excellent interior packaging, but also allows a lower, sleeker roofline, giving elegance to the overall shape. Despite the elegance inherent in this model, Aston Martin’s darker side is personified in this unique example, portraying an aggressive, confident side of the marque through a range of bold features.

‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ allows customers to create tailored options for their personal specification. 22” gloss black painted wheels complement the car’s bold exterior. Inside, a bespoke diamond patterned satin chrome aluminium jewellery pack machined from solid sits amongst swathes of Obsidian Black leather. Carbon fibre machined from solid to create a technical finish clads the central console and door inserts, while an expansive single piece of herringbone carbon fibre can be found throughout the floor of the car’s storage area.

Perhaps the most eye-catching feature within the DBX’s cabin is a unique carbon fibre finish used for the car’s floating centre console and door trims. Delivering a technical finish to the car’s interior, the central piece is machined from a solid block consisting of 280 individual layers of carbon fibre, laid meticulously by hand. After a 12-hour curing process, 90-hours of five-axis milling are required to deliver the stunning finish shown today.

Also joining the ‘Q by Aston Martin’ DBX at Aston Martin Newcastle will be the highly anticipated Aston Martin Valhalla. Named after the warrior’s paradise celebrated in ancient Norse mythology, Valhalla follows Valkyrie on Aston Martin’s journey into the highest echelons of road car performance. Employing lightweight construction methods and radical aerodynamics pioneered in Valkyrie, Valhalla will be propelled by a combination of high-efficiency, high-output turbocharged V6 petrol engine and battery-electric hybrid system. Just 500 Coupe examples of the all-carbon fibre hypercar will be built.

Aston Martin Dealer Principal, Paul Thursby, said: “With Newcastle having a Q Lounge at the dealership, we are delighted to show some of the individuality and personalisation clients are able to express onto their new Aston Martin, making each car truly unique, in the form of the DBX which was specially commissioned for the Geneva Show.

Having the Valhalla prototype on site , and being the first dealer in the world to have the car in our Newcastle showroom, is truly an honour, and we are excited about the interest the car has created, and looking forward to showing Guests the future of Aston Martin right here on the Silverlink!”

The luxurious 13-car showroom opened in 2016. Now Aston Martin Newcastle will play host to the Aston Martin Valhalla and the DBX styled through ‘Q by Aston Martin’ on Friday 6 March 2020 at Cobalt Park Way, Silverlink, Newcastle upon Tyne NE28 9NZ from 09:00 until 18:00.