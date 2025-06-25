Pretty in pink: Bentayga now available in over 111 exterior colours

Mulliner co-creates vibrant specification for customer, with a Bentayga EWB Azure in bespoke Candy Pink

A palette of 111 exterior paint colours are now available, as well as the possibility to go beyond create a unique shade

Blackline Specification, privacy glass and 22” painted wheels, contrast eloquently with eye-catching Candy Pink

Interior cabin includes Cherry Blossom leather and thread, the latest wellness seating features and technology from Bang & Olufsen

(Crewe, 24 June 2025) When the 46 billion different colour and trim combinations available through Bentley’s mainstream palette don’t meet a customer’s vision for their Bentley, Mulliner – Bentley’s bespoke studio – is on-hand to create something totally unique and a one-off. After owning a number of Bentleys, an American customer wanted their new car in a precise shade of her favourite colour: pink. Mulliner was happy to fulfil her dream supporting the personal commissioning of a bold and vibrant Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) painted in the eye-catching shade of Candy Pink.

The exterior is teamed with an interior accented with Cherry Blossom hide and matching thread that even extends to the embroidered Bentley Wings on the seats. And naturally the customer specified a Mulliner Bottle Cooler with frosted glass soft close door, installed alongside the rear Airline seat for those moments when she chooses to be driven.

The Bentayga is an example of the growing trend among Bentley customers for personal commissions with 70% specifying at least one Mulliner feature in their car, and a clear result of the free choice that a Mulliner commission provides.

Bespoke personalisation

Going beyond the tens of billions of specifications possible from the Bentley options list, Bentley customers are encouraged to participate in the design of unique vehicles, as part of a process that Mulliner terms ‘Co-Creation’. Vibrant colour schemes, bespoke materials and customised features are welcomed as a challenge in the Mulliner workshops by their team of designers and skilled artisans.

With a colour palette of 111 exterior paints including solids, metallics, pearlescent and satins, there is already a significant choice. Pinks are an exception, but with the expertise of the Mulliner team, the customer’s vision was brought to life using Candy Pink and Blackline Specification provides a contemporary contrast to the exterior of the car. Door handles, exhaust tailpipes, brightware, lamp bezels, matrix and lower grilles, roof rails, and wing vents are all finished in gloss black, with tinted rear privacy glass completing the dramatic exterior look.

The interior is a showcase of craftsmanship, using Cherry Blossom hide and thread to complement the car’s exterior. Cherry Blossom leather was applied to the seats, centre console, doors, gear lever and steering wheel. A Bentayga EWB takes approximately 132 hours to manufacture, of which 24 hours are required to paint the body-in-white, and a further 18 hours to produce the trim panels and wood set for the beautiful cabin.

A bespoke interior colour split allowed for the Cherry Blossom thread to be applied to all aspects of the cabin, including the embroidered Bentley Wings. Cherry Blossom leather can even been seen edging the 100 per cent pure wool deep-pile floor mats. A specially-selected wool variety is used due to its cleanliness and purity in colour which is tested to ensure quality standards are met before use.

When it comes to craftsmanship, new colleagues gain knowledge and skills from Bentley’s Master Trainers in order to reach the upmost levels of ability, and to learn the vast array of techniques required to craft Bentley’s interiors to the highest of standards.

Indulgent rear cabin

The Bentayga EWB offers the ultimate in rear passenger indulgence. With a larger cabin space than any other luxury competitor, it was natural for this personally commissioned Bentayga EWB Azure, to include the most luxurious features.

Firstly, the Bentley Airline Seat Specification – the most advanced seat ever fitted to a car, with 22-ways of adjustment and auto climate sensing system and postural adjustment technology. The system can apply 177 individual pressure changes across six fully independent pressure zones over a three-hour period improving comfort and minimising fatigue throughout a journey.

Housed between the rear seats, the Mulliner Bottle Cooler provides a fully integrated drinks cooler for a 750 ml bottle, with frosted glass soft close door, and two bespoke handcrafted Cumbria Crystal flutes.

Enhancing the rear cabin area further, is the inclusion of rear seat entertainment and ‘Bang & Olufsen for Bentley’. The iconic design of the B&O speaker finished in aluminium with holes drilled in variable sizes and angles and shaped to a uniquely-designed Fibonacci hole pattern. The angled holes are placed as tightly as possible to achieve the best acoustic transparency and to build a contrast to the glass-pearl blasted surface.

Today, Mulliner operates as Bentley’s bespoke division, delivering everything from personal commissions to coachbuilt cars. It offers an exclusive, face-to-face service for clients who demand the rarest and most exquisite vehicles, often co-designing features and finishes to suit the unique tastes of the individual.

The customer is said to be delighted with her purchase. Rich Pepe from Bentley Palmyra, the supplying retailer, commented: “It was great collaborating with Mulliner and I look forward to commissioning the next truly bespoke Bentley.”