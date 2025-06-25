Hyundai IONIQ 5 N receives coveted ‘Five-Star Car’ award from Autocar

Performance EV’s success in renowned road test marked in 2025 Autocar Awards

Electric hot hatch praised as a “game changer” which is “blindingly good fun”

IONIQ 5 N is available to order from £65,010

Leatherhead, 25th June 2025 – The trailblazing Hyundai IONIQ 5 N’s dominance among electric performance cars has been recognised again in the form of a coveted ‘Five-Star Car’ accolade in the 2025 Autocar Awards.

For nearly 100 years, the Autocar road test has been respected the world over for providing a comprehensive assessment of new cars’ abilities. The Five-Star Car award is presented each year to those rare models that receive the perfect score from testers; over the past 12 months only three cars achieved the maximum rating, underscoring the exceptionally high standards required.

The IONIQ 5 N is the first Hyundai ever to be accorded five-star status by Autocar, and the test team were particularly impressed with its innovative technology, hailing the model as a “game changer” that is “blindingly good fun and capable of rising to any occasion in dynamic terms”.

Mark Tisshaw, Autocar Editor, said: “Cars that truly change the game have always been vanishingly rare, and that remains true in the topsy-turvy era the automotive industry is currently weathering. Yet the IONIQ 5 N is just that: a game-changer. With the arrival of the N, the electric driver’s car has landed, and it’s fully deserving of its perfect five-star Autocar road test.”



Since its launch in late 2023, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N has earned rave reviews thanks to a driving experience that is the perfect fusion of modern electric performance and old-school hot hatch charm.

An array of clever features helps it set a new benchmark in terms of emotional engagement for a performance EV, headlined by the innovative N e-shift, which simulates the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission of internal combustion engine N cars. It’s complemented by an addictive soundtrack reminiscent of a traditional emotive ICE car thanks to the car’s clever N Active Sound+ technology. When paired with the IONIQ 5 N’s incredible ability – it is capable of producing up to 650 PS with N Grin Boost, and can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds – the result is an exhilarating, pioneering EV, available from £65,010.

This commitment to rewriting the rulebook for performance EVs has resulted in a string of high-profile awards, including being named 2024 World Performance Car in the World Car Awards, TopGear.com’s overall 2023 Car of the Year, Best Performance Car of 2024 by both Autocar and Auto Express, and The Sunday Times’ 2024 Hot Hatch of the Year.

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai & Genesis UK, said: “From the outset, the IONIQ 5 N has been a car that has demonstrated Hyundai’s technological leadership, helping to change perceptions about the brand thanks to its wonderful performance, precision handling and genuine emotional engagement. This is demonstrated yet again by the Five-Star Car award from Autocar, recognition of its success in one of the toughest and most revered road tests in the motor industry.”

For more information on all the cars in Hyundai UK’s award-winning range, visit www.hyundai.co.uk