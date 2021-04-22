OTR price for LEAF range reduced so all models become eligible for revised £2,500 plug-in car grant

Nissan LEAF now most accessible 100% electric C-segment family hatchback, with prices starting from £25,995 OTR including grant

LONDON, UK (April 6, 2021) Nissan has confirmed price reductions of both 40kWh and 62kWh versions of its award-winning LEAF electric vehicle, effective from April.

As a result, all grades of LEAF and both battery capacities (40kWh and 62kWh) are eligible for the revised Plug-In Car Grant of £2,500, which is offered on electric vehicles under £35,000 RRP.

The reduced OTR price makes the LEAF range one of the most accessible C-segment hatchback EVs, starting from just £25,995 OTR (including government grant).

The changes to the plug-in car grant came into effect on 18th March 2021, with a reduction from £3,000 to £2,500 towards the purchase price of electric vehicles with a revised RRP limit of £35,000 (previously £50,000).

Updated pricing for the LEAF range, including the £2,500 government grant, is in the table below. For customers looking to purchase an e+ 62kWh version, the OTR price reduction renews the model’s eligibility for the grant, unlocking a saving of £5,265 compared to purchasing at the previous OTR price without the £2,500 PICG support.

MODEL BATTERY CAPACITY NEW OTR PRICE (INC PICG) OTR PRICE REDUCTION (FROM NEW MARCH 2021 PICG STRUCTURE) LEAF Acenta 40kWh £25,995 £1,350 LEAF N-Connecta 40kWh £27,995 £650 LEAF 10 Special Version 40kWh £28,670 £650 LEAF Tekna 40kWh £29,995 £665 LEAF e+ N-Connecta 62kWh £30,445 £5,250 LEAF e+ Tekna 62kWh £32,445 £5,265

A new 0% PCP offer* on LEAF e+ N-Connecta versions, with monthly payments of £299, makes switching to 100% electric even more accessible, and competitive compared to petrol or hybrid equivalents.

Nissan LEAF OTR Price (After PiCG) % APR Total Customer Deposit Term (Months) Annual Mileage Monthly Payment e+ N-Connecta (62kWh) £30,445 0% £4,718 37 10,000 £299

The 62kWh e+ powertrain provides customers exceptional value in the combination of a high capacity battery delivering 239 miles of range (WLTP combined), together with enjoyable performance of 340Nm of torque and 217PS of power.

*PCP Offer Terms & Conditions

Offer valid from 1st April until 30th June 2021 at participating dealers only and subject to vehicle availability. To be eligible, vehicles must be ordered by 30th June 2021 and registered and financed by 30th September 2021. Finance provided by Nissan Finance, Rivers Office Park, Denham Way, Maple Cross, Rickmansworth, WD3 9YS. Subject to status. Guarantees and indemnities may be required. You must be at least 18 and a UK resident (excluding the Channel Islands). 0% APR REPRESENTATIVE PCP NISSAN FINANCE PRODUCT IS ONLY AVAILABLE ON LEAF e+ N-CONNECTA & e+ TEKNA GRADES. Offer based on 10,000 miles pa, excess mileage 8p per mile. Offers not available in conjunction with any schemes or other offers. Vehicle price includes first registration fee and 12 months’ road fund licence. Nissan reserves the right to amend or withdraw offers at any time without prior notice, including in the case of any events or circumstances beyond Nissan’s reasonable control. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to your local authorised Nissan dealer for further information and exact specifications. Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, all offers are subject to dealer availability in accordance with governmental guidance.

