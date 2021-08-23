Prices start from £38,785 OTR for entry-level C 200 Sport Saloon, while the C 200 Sport Estate starts from £40,420 OTR

Choice of four efficient engines available from launch: C 200; C 300 (Saloon only); C 220 d and C 300 d

Every C-Class engine now features 48V mild hybrid system

Available in one of four model lines, including Sport; AMG Line; AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus

On sale now, with first UK vehicles arriving late 2021

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is now on sale, with prices starting from £38,785 for the entry-level C 200 Sport Saloon and £40,420 for the Estate. The range-topping C 300 d AMG Line Premium Plus costs £52,125 or £53,425 for the Estate.

Every engine in the new C-Class range features a 48v Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) mild hybrid system. The mild hybrid system features an energy recovery function and the ability to ‘glide’ with the engine switched off to boost efficiency, while supplying an additional 20 hp and 200 Nm to the car’s overall output.

The C 200 features a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which generates 204 hp and 300 Nm. Depending on specification, the C 200 can deliver between 41.5 and 44.1 combined mpg (Estate: 40.4-42.2) and emits between 146 and 154 g/km (151-159 g/km) of CO 2 .

Powered by a petrol 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit, the C 300 (available as a Saloon only) can produce up to 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque, with an additional 20 hp and 200 Nm available from the ISG. It can deliver between 40.4 and 42.2 mpg and emits between 152 and 159 g/km.

The diesel-powered C 220 d – currently the best-selling C-Class engine – uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with an output of 200 hp and 440 Nm. The ISG produces an additional 20 hp and 200 Nm. It can deliver between 58.9 and 61.4 mpg (56.5-60.1 mpg) and emits between 120 and 127 g/km (124-131 g/km).

The top-of-the-range C 300 d has a 3.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine which can generate 265 hp and 550 Nm, with an additional 20 hp and 200 Nm from the ISG. The C 300 d can deliver between 53.3 and 55.4 mpg (52.3-54.3 mpg), and emits 133-139 g/km (136-143 g/km) of CO 2 .

Every C-Class engine is mated to a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission.

Starting from £38,785, the Sport model line – on C 200 and C 220 d only – includes the latest generation MBUX media system, including a high-resolution 11.9-inch central media display; 12.3-inch digital driver display; ‘Hey Mercedes’ virtual assistant; 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels; Agility Control comfort suspension; LED high performance headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist; Active Lane Keeping Assist; Active Blind Spot Assist; Parking package with reversing camera; heated front seats and wireless smartphone charging.

For another £1,380, AMG Line models add 18-inch AMG 5-spoke design, alloy wheels; privacy glass; AMG bodystyling; multifunction sports steering wheel finished in nappa leather and visible twin exhaust pipes.

In addition to the above, the Premium equipment line features 19-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels; Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus; Digital Light; ambient lighting; illuminated door sills; KEYLESS GO comfort access, Memory package, including electrically adjustable front seats, steering column and exterior mirrors; MBUX augmented reality for navigation and Parking package with 360° camera. Premium models are available for an additional £2,750 over AMG Line.

Starting from £46,700, Premium Plus adds 19-inch AMG five-double-spoke alloy wheels; panoramic sliding sunroof; head-up display; and Thermotronic four-zone automatic climate control.

On Premium Plus models only, Driving Assistance Package Plus is also available for £1,695 with the very latest driving assistance systems including Active Distance Assist Distronic; Active Steering Assist; Traffic Sign Assist; Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Evasive Steering Assist; Active Brake Assist with cross traffic function; Active Emergency Stop Assist; and Active Blind Spot Assist.

Estate models are also available with an optional tow bar for £750.