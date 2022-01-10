Pricing starts at £43,160* for all-new Multivan

Order books for all-new Multivan open in January 2022, with first deliveries from March

Multivan to be offered with plug-in hybrid option for the first time

Highlights include flexible interior, connected services, and advanced safety technology

Milton Keynes, UK – Pricing for the Volkswagen Multivan has been announced, with the all-new model starting from £43,160*. Order books will open in January 2022, with first deliveries starting at the end of March.

The Multivan is the replacement for the current Volkswagen Caravelle, and features a fresh design, more flexible interior, improved connectivity, and, for the first time, a plug-in hybrid option.

The new model, based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, provides customers with up to seven seats and the perfect combination of practicality, comfort, and safety for whatever their needs: from chauffeuring to the daily school run to holiday adventures.

Exterior

The Multivan has an all-new exterior design that pays homage to the DNA of its predecessors. It is available with two wheelbase options – standard and long – with two trim levels: Life, Style, plus a special launch model – Energetic.

The standard Multivan measures 1,941mm wide, 4,973mm long, up to 1,903mm high, and with a wheelbase of 3,124mm. The long wheelbase version increases length to 5,173mm. Overall, it means the new generation has a longer wheelbase and wider, lower profile – all designed to improve aerodynamics, lower fuel consumption, and increase range.

The Multivan is fitted with LED headlights as standard but can be upgraded to interactive IQ.LIGHT – LED matrix headlights, which offer a permanent full beam without blinding oncoming drivers, and dynamic cornering to provide precise illumination during bends.

Optional is a panoramic glass roof, with LowE laminated safety glass to reduce incoming thermal radiation by 44 per cent, as well as an electrically-operated rear hatch and power sliding doors, which can be operated via gesture control for ease of entry.

Interior

Inside, the new Multivan is more flexible and spacious than ever, with a new modular, lightweight seating system and innovative table.

With space for up to seven seats, the rear five seats, which are up to 25 per cent lighter, can be moved and removed to suit, while the second row can be moved 180-degrees to create a conference style seating configuration. The full-width bench seat for the third row has been replaced by individual seats to allow single seats to be removed for complete flexibility.

An innovative multi-function table has been designed for the new Multivan. Using the central track, it can be moved between any of the seating rows, and for the first time can be used as a centre console between the front seats. The table, which is completely removable, features adjustable height, three cup holders, and storage bin.

Enabling the flexible seating and table track system is the completely flat floor from front to rear seats with no centre console, made possible by the removal of the traditional handbrake. Instead, the parking brake is activated electronically by button, or automatically. The new Multivan is offered only with an automatic DSG gearbox controlled via shift-by-wire technology, meaning the gearstick has been removed to further increase occupant space, with controls integrated into the instrument panel.

The Multivan offers 469 litres of luggage space behind the third row of seats, extending to 1,844 litres (1,850 litres with panoramic glass roof) behind the second row. The full cargo capacity up to the front seats is 3,672, extending to a maximum 4,053 litres in the longer version fitted with the panoramic glass roof.

Engines and Powertrain

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the new Multivan, which has a towing capacity of up to 2,000kg, is available with three powertrains, including for the first time in a Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles model, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) option.

The new Multivan eHybrid combines a 1.4 TSI 150 PS engine with an 85kW electric motor to produce a combined power output of 160kW / 218 PS, providing silent, zero-emission driving when in electric-only mode for short, urban trips while giving customers flexibility to enjoy longer journeys. The eHybrid uses a bespoke six-speed DSG gearbox.

The 13kWh lithium-ion battery is housed under the Multivan’s flat floor, saving interior space, and lowering the vehicle’s centre of gravity to improve handling. The charging point is located on the right-hand side of the front wing.

From launch, the front-wheel drive Multivan is also available with two four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines: a 1.5 TSI 136 PS and a 2.0 TSI 204 PS. Both are twinned with a seven-speed DSG gearbox as standard.

Connectivity & Safety

The cockpit area has been completely redesigned alongside a multi-function steering wheel, free-floating dashboard, and the new, minimalist shift-by-wire DSG controls. The Multivan features more than 25 driver assist systems enhancing safety, comfort, and convenience. Standard is the Front Assist area monitoring system, which includes City Emergency Braking, Dynamic Road Sign Display, and the Lane Assist system.

Pricing*

Prices range from £43,160 for the 1.5 TSI 136 PS Life model to £60,865 for the 1.4 TSI eHybrid 218 PS Energetic model with long wheelbase.

Even on the entry-level Life model, specification includes 16” alloys, seven seats, two sliding doors with power latching, a Digital Cockpit plus 10” infotainment system and front Assist and Lane Assist among many other standard items.

Style models, which start at £58,130 for the SWB 2.0 TSI 204 PS model, introduce the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, the Discover Media navigation system, Park Assist, electric sliding doors and tailgate with easy open feature, and 17” alloys.

The special launch edition – Energetic – starts from £59,515 and is available only with the 1.4 TSI eHybrid 218 PS powertrain. Additions include a Harmon Kardon sound system, privacy glass, 18” alloys, and panoramic glass roof.

All-new Multivan will open for order in January 2022, with first UK deliveries expected at the end of March.

For more details on the all-new Volkswagen Multivan, please visit https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/new-vehicles/new-multivan.html