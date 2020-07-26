The Princess Alexandra Auditorium in Yarm has announced a series of live streamed ‘at home’ performances to ensure the show goes on while theatres remain closed to audiences.
The shows, which are presented by Fane Events, feature guest speakers and, for all but one performance, viewers will given the option to purchase the speaker’s latest book included in the ticket price.
The events, which begin on 1 August, are available on the Princess Alexandra Auditorium website at www.thepaaonline.org
Dan Brookes, auditorium manager at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium, said: “The lockdown has been incredibly difficult for all theatres and we’re delighted to be able to offer something so exciting to our audience.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to see some amazing speakers and we have more big names to announce soon, so watch this space.”
Fane Events live stream productions:
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Ticket Price
|Book and Ticket
|A Live Stream with Fortunately Podcast
|1 August
|18:30
|£10.00
|N/A
|A Live Stream with Armistead Maupin
|12 August
|18:30
|£20
|£25
|A Live Stream with Brit Bennett
|13 August
|18:30
|£10
|£15
|A Live Stream with Trevor McDonald
|16 August
|18:30
|£10
|£15
|A Live Stream with Stephanie Yeboah
|2 September
|18:30
|£10
|£17.99
|A Live Stream with Jay Rayner
|4 September
|19:15
|£10
|£15
|A Live Stream with Sir Ranulph Fiennes
|6 September
|18:30
|£15
|£25
|A Live Stream with Monty Don
|17 September
|18:30
|£15
|£20
|A Live Stream with Graham Norton
|27 September
|18:30
|£15
|£20
|A Live Stream with Ovie Soko
|30 September
|18:30
|£10
|£15
|A Live Stream with Elizabeth Day
|2 October
|18:30
|£10.00
|£18
|A Live Stream with William Boyd
|4 October
|18:30
|£10
|£20
|A Live Stream with Arsene Wenger
|12 October
|18:30
|£20
|£25
|A Live Stream with Fatima Bhutto
|1 November
|18:30
|£10
|£20
|A Live Stream with Lady Glenconner
|12 November
|18:30
|£15
|£22