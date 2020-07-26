The Princess Alexandra Auditorium in Yarm has announced a series of live streamed ‘at home’ performances to ensure the show goes on while theatres remain closed to audiences.

The shows, which are presented by Fane Events, feature guest speakers and, for all but one performance, viewers will given the option to purchase the speaker’s latest book included in the ticket price.

The events, which begin on 1 August, are available on the Princess Alexandra Auditorium website at www.thepaaonline.org

Dan Brookes, auditorium manager at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium, said: “The lockdown has been incredibly difficult for all theatres and we’re delighted to be able to offer something so exciting to our audience.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to see some amazing speakers and we have more big names to announce soon, so watch this space.”

Fane Events live stream productions: