ProCook is thrilled to have opened its newest store in Teesside Park. As one of the UK’s most popular kitchenware brands, the store is ready to cater to passionate home cooks and shoppers across the Teesside region and beyond.

Customers visiting the 2,000sq foot store have the chance to shop the latest kitchen must-haves from ProCook including kitchenware and diningware products, featuring popular and high-quality items along with an expanded, spacious display area designed to showcase ProCook’s inspirational tableware.

Products can be tried and tested in store with the help of ProCook’s friendly and expert staff who will be on-hand to help build bespoke kitchenware sets, all at an unbeatable value, to suit customer needs.

To celebrate the store opening ProCook are offering all new customers at Teesside Park 10% off everything in store with the code NEWSTORE10, which can be shown to staff at the cash desk.

The newest Teesside store is a ProCook first in that it can be found in an out-of-town retail park and has created up to eight new jobs for the local area.

ProCook Retail Director Andy Kerr said:

“We are delighted to be bringing ProCook to Teesside. Our brand-new store showcases the full range of ProCook cookware, kitchenware and tableware including all our latest product lines and the very best offers. It’s been a long-term ambition for ProCook to open a store in Teesside Park, and we’re sure that we will be a welcome arrival!”

Visit ProCook’s new store at Teesside Shopping Park.