Places are still available for 16-25 year old film and TV fans from the North of England to meet experienced industry professionals as part of the BFI Film Academy Programme.

The next two events, which take place online on Thursday 2 and Thursday 9 December, will see production team members of hit Netflix TV show, Sex Education, sharing their behind the scenes experiences of design and musical composition.

These free events are part of the BFI Film Academy Break Into Filmprogramme, aiming to engage more young people in creative activities that broaden their understanding of the whole life cycle of a film.

Lisa Laws, Producer, BFI Film Academy North, said: “Without understanding the many different aspects of film and TV it’s difficult to confidently pursue a career in the industry. We all know about writers, actors and directors – but there’s a diverse and highly skilled team behind every film or programme all playing a specialist role. We also know that there’s a ton of untapped talent in the North and we’d love to find, connect and support them!

“There’s an opportunity to ask questions but no pressure for participants to speak – anyone joining the events can simply sit back and listen to panel members while getting a really unique behind the scenes perspective of the industry.”

The first event, THE LOOK, will see BAFTA-nominated designer, Samantha Harley, discussing how she works with creative teams to imagine and creative unique and distinctive worlds, drawing on her experience of shows including Netflix teen comedy-drama Sex Education, Year of the Rabbit, Catastrophe, Detectorist, commercials and low budget shorts.

Participants will also find out how Samantha gained valuable on-set experience (on shows like Attack the Block and Four Lions) and learned new skills before managing her own department, schedules and budgets. A session for anyone who loves shows that create a specific sense of place and time through their visuals and is curious about how they’re made.

In COMPOSING the following week, composer, producer and arranger of TV, film and commercial music, Oli Julian, will share his career journey, creative practice and collaborations and give participants insight into scoring music for comedic and dramatic moments in shows like Sex Edcuation.

Oli’s work was nominated in the Best TV Score category at the Ivor Novello Awards 2002, he has scored independent feature, How to Build a Girl, based on the novel by Caitlin Moran, as well as a wide range of shows includingCatastrophe (C4), Cuckoo (BBC3) and Plebs (ITV2), as well as Josh (BBC3),Cockroaches (ITV2), GapYear (C4), Crashing (C4) and Year Of The Rabbit(C4).

Lisa added: “While media, film and music students, as well as young industry professionals, will benefit hugely from these events, we also welcome anyone who simply loves film and TV and wants to learn more about it. It really is a phenomenal opportunity to hear first hand how the industry ticks, and, if appropriate, take your first or next steps towards a truly exciting and rewarding career that knows no bounds.”

These events are entry level, non selective and no prior industry experience or study is necessary.

Plus, keen have-a-go heroes can also submit to the next DIY Film Challenge- a shoot-it-on-your-phone comedy sketch challenge with some seriously brilliant prizes including a pitch meeting with North East Comedy Hot House and a representative from the BBC Comedy Commissioning team! The deadline for the DIY Challenge is Sun 5 Dec. Find out more here:

All participants who are keen to take the next step will also have the chance to attend more events on the business of film, apply for an exclusive industry shadowing opportunity early in 2022, as well as more DIY challenges.

To book your place on either or both of the workshops, click here

Please note, booking closes 12 hours before each event.

The BFI Film Academy North project is led by HOME (Manchester) & Showroom Workstation (Sheffield) in partnership with Film Hub North (part of the BFI Film Audience Network) and venues across the North. It is part of the BFI Venue Education Fund, funded by BFI & National Lottery.