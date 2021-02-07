A long-serving North East firm of solicitors has announced eight new promotions in its ranks this month.

Tilly Bailey & Irvine now has over 180 employees at the firm; and has continued its long–held tradition of training and promoting staff within the company.

Managing Partner, Carolyn Tilly, said: “I am delighted to announce these promotions at TBI and would like to congratulate all of them, including Wendy who we welcome as a Partner. This is testament to all of their hard work.”

Of the newly promoted, Wendy Beacom, who is Head of Private Family Law, has been elevated to Partner. Wendy is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives and has particular experience with divorce cases which include complicated business interests.

She is joined in the Private Family Law team promotions by Shamin Ali, who was made an Associate Solicitor.

In the Public Family Law team, Leanne Fryer has been promoted to Senior Associate Solicitor, along with colleagues Lisa Harrison and Natalie Flounders who have been promoted to Associates.

Also elevated to Associate Solicitors are Sylvia Taylor a medical negligence and personal injury solicitor, Laura Zielinski a solicitor in the conveyancing team and Michael Stevens a specialist corporate solicitor in the company’s commercial team.

Carolyn added: “The current situation has affected a lot of people in one way or another. As a firm of such long–standing we know that people come to us because of the care we have given our clients over the years and they trust our name.”

TBI has offices across the Tees Valley, including its commercial hub at Wynyard. For more information on TBI and its services, please go to https://www.tbilaw.co.uk/.