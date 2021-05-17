An award-winning accountancy and business advisory firm has promoted two of its team members to Associate as it focuses on servicing the broadening needs of clients as the world emerges from the pandemic.

Anderson Barrowcliff, based in Stockton on Tees, has proactively shaped its team to be able to meet growing demand after seeing a tangible shift in the needs of clients towards advisory services over the past 12 months.

In their elevated roles, Hayley McLean, 33, and Luke Hopkins, 32, will take on more responsibility for advising and helping clients to ensure they continue to receive first class business support.

As well as maintaining their operational roles within the firm, they will work more closely with the Partners on internal management. The new Associates will also look to help grow and develop the firm’s trainees and junior staff members, continuing with the firm’s long-held traditions of giving young, talented people from Teesside the opportunity to develop to their fullest potential.

Hayley, based in the firm’s audit department, said: “I’m excited to play an integral part in steering Anderson Barrowcliff towards continued successes in the future.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to have been given the opportunity by the Partners to progress in my career here and continue to work with and learn from their collective wide range of skills, knowledge and experience.

“I think our promotions show that the firm is in a position of strength and is able to make plans for the future, despite the economic uncertainty the country currently faces.”

Luke, meanwhile, will continue his current role as the manager of the Outsourcing Department, providing financial support and management services for clients who don’t have their own internal accounts department. The department has seen significant growth in recent years, as more and more small business clients come to understand the importance of up to date and accurate financial information.

He said: “I’m delighted to have been recognised by the Partners as somebody who is suited to such an important position within the firm. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the day-to-day management of the firm and helping to improve the quality of the service we can offer to our clients.

“Teesside has many entrepreneurs with aspirations to continue developing and growing their businesses. At Anderson Barrowcliff, we firmly believe we have the right people and skills to provide Teesside’s up and coming business with the help and support that they need.”

The firm has been established for over 100 years, with the development of people and the opportunity for everyone to fulfil their potential being a big part of their ethos.

Managing Partner, Jerome Bury, believes the latest promotions are further proof of this saying: “Luke and Hayley have shown a huge amount of determination to take on and succeed in new challenges, so promotion was a clear next step and follows in the firm’s tradition of promoting from within. Three of the firm’s current six partners started out as trainees within the firm which shows there is no glass ceiling for anyone when it comes to career progression.

“Both Hayley and Luke have demonstrated that they are committed to helping the firm maintain and develop its service levels, and are well-known amongst the Tees Valley business community, making them great young ambassadors for the culture and values we hold.

“We believe that there are some great opportunities for businesses in the region to take advantage of, including the recent announcements of Freeport status and the relocation of Treasury North.

“By promoting Luke and Hayley and widening the skill base of the firm, we’re making sure we can maximise these opportunities for both ourselves and our clients. They join our other Associate, Pauline Robinson, forming a separate tier of management below the Partners, better enabling us to fulfil our ultimate purpose of providing first class business support to our clients.”

Jerome added: “In spite of the pandemic, the demand for our services is greater now than ever before, as clients need extra support in areas such as cashflow management and raising finance, as well as higher demand for client specific periodic reporting.

“We’re optimistic about the future of our business, and that of the Tees Valley business community in general.

“We are continually looking to add the right people to our team, and believe that the ethos and culture within the firm that facilitates progression and development of our people, is a fundamental reason why we are able to attract and retain some of Teesside’s brightest young talents.”

