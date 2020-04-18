One of the region’s most successful property firms is relocating its flagship office following strategic growth for its residential operation.

Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents had relocated its Gosforth operation, which was officially opened by Sir John Hall, to occupy a larger and more prominent office on the High Street.

The firm recently reported that throughout 2019 residential turnover at Bradley Hall increased by 69% whilst sales increased by 172%.

Matt Hoy, director of estate agency at Bradley Hall, said: “Our residential operation is thriving and our market share continues to grow across the North East. The relocation and expansion of our flagship operation to a more prominent and larger site signifies a time of change as we cement our future growth strategy and continue to adapt to the evolving market.

“We were delighted to have the support of Sir John Hall in our new venture and to have one of the region’s most successful business leaders commemorate the opening of our new office.

“We are aware that consumer needs are consistently changing in the current market. We will continue to grow our presence and reputation as a professional and friendly high street agency offering the highest level of service whilst also consistently strengthening and proactively looking for innovative ways to support our clients.

“The new Gosforth office allows us to become the most prominent estate agency on the high street in an area of high footfall and visibility, which is important for our clients in order to gain maximum exposure. We look forward to the opportunities and welcoming the new clients which our new office will attract.”

This growth has been driven, in part, by the launch of its Land, Development & New Homes department. The specialist new homes team brought to market £100m of new homes including 14 sites across the North East with over 200 plots for sale. The team is also working on a further 10 sites and 240 new homes that will be brought to the market during the next 12 months.

As part of the ‘field to finish’ approach created by the group, the new homes team is further supported by BH Planning & Design, a sister company of Bradley Hall. Its dedicated team is currently working on projects that could see the delivery of more than 5,000 new homes across the North East.

Bradley Hall runs six offices in the North East including; Alnwick, Morpeth, Gosforth, Newcastle city centre, Durham and Sunderland as well as an office in Leeds. Departments include; Commercial Agency, Building Surveying, Residential Agency, Land, Development & New Homes, Property Management, Mortgages, and Professional Services to include valuations and lease advisory.

Head of Land, Development & New Homes, Jonathan Rudge, said: “This impressive new space in Gosforth will allow us to couple the visibility and presence of the site with high quality customer service which Bradley Hall is known for.

“Working closely with BH Planning & Design as well as the general Bradley Hall residential operation, we provide clients with a full service, field to finish approach. Our New Homes department continues to grow as we welcome a number of exciting new projects to market, working closely with both regional and national developers.

For more information please contact Bradley Hall on 0191 232 8080 or visit www.bradleyhall.co.uk