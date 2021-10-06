An award-winning property firm has appointed an experienced chartered surveyor as head of Building Surveying to drive its strategic growth plan across the North.

Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents welcomes Daniel Duce as head of its Building Surveying team, which offers specialist services including design and construction, project management, building surveys, professional services, planned maintenance, repair, refurbishment, and restoration of proposed and existing buildings.

Daniel is a chartered building surveyor and joins the team following an established career in the industry with over 15 years of experience. As head of the department, Daniel aims to strengthen the team and grow the presence of the Building Surveying department across the North West and Yorkshire following the team’s success in the North East.

With the firm’s recent strategic expansion across the North West and Yorkshire there are further plans to grow its building surveying services from the Manchester and Yorkshire offices with Daniel’s leadership. Following over 30 years in the North East, Bradley Hall has grown to a team of over 50 with a branch network of nine offices, allowing the firm to meet growing demand for its services.

Daniel said: “Bradley Hall already has an established Building Surveying department in the North East, and I am very much looking forward to expanding that across the North West and Yorkshire. I am looking forward to bringing my extensive experience in educational buildings, contract administration, project management and professional services and I am excited to lead an already experienced team. Heading the team as the department grows and develops is something I am particularly enthusiastic about, and I feel very positive about my future at Bradley Hall alongside the Building Surveying department.”

“I am delighted to be joining a firm that offers a wide range of building surveying services across different sectors and look forward to working with the team.

Neil Hart, group managing director of Bradley Hall said: “Daniel brings an unrivalled experience to the team, and we look forward to him driving forward this area of the business, providing our clients with specialist support.

“The growth of our team further cements us as a market leader in our field and reinforces our position as one of the largest, full service property firms in the North of England.”

To speak to Daniel or other members of the Building Surveying department please email buildingsurveying@bradleyhall.co.uk or call 0191 232 8080.