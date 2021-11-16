Award-winning property firm, Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents has partnered with established superyacht company, West Nautical to raise funds for the two important local charities.

West Nautical has signed up to be the headline sponsor of Bradley Hall’s fifth annual fundraiser in aid of North East causes including Marie Curie’s Newcastle Hospice and Heel & Toe Children’s charity. The firm has previously raised over £70,000 for local charities and is looking forward to continuing this success.

West Nautical is a global specialist in the sales, charter, and management of luxury yachts. The superyacht company has donated a three-night chartered yacht experience on a 31.70m sailing yacht in the Mediterranean, which is worth over £17,000 to auction at the fundraiser.

Neil Hart, group managing director at Bradley Hall said: “We would like to thank West Nautical for their support and sponsorship of our fifth festive fundraiser. Each year the event gets bigger and better, and we are delighted to continue our fundraising efforts for these important local charities.”

“As a Northern business, we are passionate about supporting our communities and local causes, and we are sure that with the help of West Nautical’s star prize, we will raise more than ever this year for both Marie Curie and Heel & Toe.”

“We would like to thank our loyal attendees in supporting in our fundraising efforts. We welcome 400 guests each year who each play an important part in the day.”

Geoff Moore, Managing Director at West Nautical said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed building and developing a relationship with the team at Bradley Hall and its luxury property, business and lifestyle magazine, Portfolio North, so when they asked if we would be interested in sponsoring their festive fundraising event to support two important local charities, we were delighted to contribute.”

“As this is Bradley Hall’s fifth festive fundraiser, I am sure the event will be one to remember and will raise a great sum for some well deserving charities”.