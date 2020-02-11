Highlights:

Puppini Sisters

Saturday 25 April, 8pm

With five albums under their waist-cinching belts, The Puppini Sisters are now regarded as the world’s leading close-harmony group, and count HRH Prince Charles, The Manhattan Transfer and Michael Bublé amongst their fans.

Many others have followed their trailblazing lead, whether it’s the gorgeous close harmony singing style, the swing-style re-workings of modern pop songs, or their impeccable retro-futuristic fashion sense. But none come close to these true originals.

So what better idea than to now combine the exquisite harmonies and perfect style of The Puppini Sisters with a list of ‘strictly’ ballroom style song arrangements featured on their forthcoming album Dance, Dance, Dance including Dancing Queen, 9 to 5, Groove Is In The Heart, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Sing Sing Sing and Puppini Sister favourites Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Don’t Sit Under The Apple Tree, Bei Mir Bist Du Schon and more, and you have the perfect evening fans have been waiting for!

Put on your dancing shoes and catch them live in Sage Two this April!

Book now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/puppini-sisters/

Skipinnish

Sunday 31 May, 8pm

Skipinnish are riding an ever-growing wave of popularity and have been going from strength to strength since back in 1999 when co-founders Andrew Stevenson and Angus MacPhail joined forces.

With increased numbers from these early days and with the addition of lead vocals and full back line, the last few years have seen this band hit the very top of the music scene in Scotland.

With hit after hit of self-penned songs and a strong mix of powerful bagpipe, fiddle and accordion-led tune sets, they encompass the very best of contemporary Celtic music.

Book now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/skipinnish/

Shovels & Rope

Saturday 20 June, 8pm

American folk duo Shovels & Rope are husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst. Hailing from Charleston, South Carolina, they combine threads from their individual solo careers with traditional folk, rock and roll and country rock.

Having released a fistful of albums since 2008, Trent and Hearst have built their reputation on skill, sweat, and, yes, blood. Now, with the tough and elegant new record, By Blood, as well as their High Water Festival in their hometown, Shovels & Rope: The Movie, and the picture book C’Mon Utah!, Shovels & Rope are primed for their biggest year yet.

Accomplished musicians in their own right prior to teaming up for the Shovels & Rope album in 2008, Trent and Hearst have made a career together by seizing opportunities and never resting on their laurels or being complacent in doing something “just because”.

Carving out a niche in the Americana world with strong, rootsy efforts like 2012’s O’ Be Joyful, 2014’s Swimmin’ Time, and 2016’s inward-looking Little Seeds, as well as their powerful live show, far-reaching tours, and myriad TV and festival appearances, Shovels & Rope have earned the right to follow their own muse.

Book now:https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/shovels-and-rope/

‘100% Soul’ (Supersized..!) with the Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir

Friday 10 July, 7pm

The return of this record breaking, live revue of classic soul and Motown hits, with WHQ & the Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir.

Originally commissioned by the city’s iconic WHQ Club, especially for 2017’s Great Exhibition of the North at Sage Gateshead, this up-beat, feel-good show has since gone on to tour the region and beyond, selling out to rave reviews at 2019’s Edinburgh Fringe festival.

The entire, 20 strong, Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir will be performing, for this special Sage Gateshead Summer event and accompanied by their outstanding band and brass section.

WHQ’s DJ Tom Caulker has selected the show’s set list and will be spinning on the decks, both before the Choir take to the stage and during the interval.

Come and share in this amazing, locally conceived event, which has now evolved to become a true, touring UK Soul music phenomenon.

Book now: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/100-soul-supersized-with-the-voices-of-virtue-gospel-choir/

The Real Thing

Thursday 24 September, 8pm

The Real Thing, with original vocalists Chris Amoo and Dave Smith and live five-piece band, are touring in 2020 on the back of a new movie, Everything, and a greatest hits album.

This Best of album contains their three million-selling number one hits You To Me Are Everything, Can’t Get By Without You and Feel The Force. Plus, the lost song, recorded in 1976 but never released, which has sat in the vaults for more than 40 years, Someone Ought to Write a Song About You.

This single is receiving lots of radio airplay and making The Real Thing a force to be reckoned with once again.

Book now: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/the-real-thing-2020/

JoniCaraVan with the TransAtlantic Ensemble

Friday 25 September, 7pm

Get ready to celebrate the amazing musical legacy of three musical giants – Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Van Morrison – with this stunning performance by Newcastle favourites, the TransAtlantic Ensemble.

This incredible, 10-piece, London-based ensemble, including their full brass section and extra special guest vocalists, will perform for you 24 of the greatest songs ever written by 3 of the greatest artists of all time.

This specially commissioned show lovingly recreates the musical genius, raw emotion, love and true beauty that their outstanding legacy deserves.

Two years in the making, the outstanding TransAtlantic Ensemble will make certain that this shall be a truly life affirming evening, of Joni, Carole and Van’s finest works.

Book now: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/jonicaravan-with-the-transatlantic-ensemble/

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri – An Acoustic Journey

Saturday 24 October, 7.45pm

For almost two decades, Kiki and Carmelo have been touring their spellbinding acoustic live show across the UK and Europe. Performing in this stripped back fashion allows each of their exceptional talents to shine through and create a wonderful and warm sense of intimacy for the audience.

The duo’s latest critically acclaimed album, A Place Where I Can Go, features 11 tracks, including the haunting song Horses with Scottish singer Eddi Reader.

Last year marked Kiki’s 55th year in the music industry and has cemented her status as one of the UK’s finest and most revered vocalists.

Join Kiki and Carmelo for an acoustic journey of stories and song which include unique covers of songs by artists such as Kate Bush and Frank Sinatra and, of course, Kiki’s own hits Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, I Got The Music In Me, Loving and Free and the stunning Amoureuse.

Book now: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/kiki-dee-carmelo-luggeri-an-acoustic-journey/

Paul Simon’s Graceland with the incredible London African Gospel Choir

Friday 11 December, 7pm

After last year’s amazing sell-out Christmas performance, it’s the hotly anticipated return of Paul Simon’s Graceland with the incredible London African Gospel Choir.

The LAGC return for another festive season, with their astounding and uplifting rendition of Paul Simon’s classic album.

Colourful, magical and awe inspiring.

Book now: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/paul-simons-graceland-with-the-incredible-london-african-gospel-choir/

Jez Lowe’s Geordie Christmas Beach Party

Sunday 27 December, 2pm & 8pm

Festive folk-fun with Jez Lowe and The Bad Pennies, with special guest Benny Graham, as they face the unpredictable British weather by inviting you to their Christmas Beach Party!

In a future North-East, where the climate change has had an unexpected impact on the region, Jez and the band consider a Christmas day spent at the coastal resort town of Consett-On-Sea, with Christmas dinner sizzling on the barbecue.

Known for his witty, comic songs as well as lyrical ballads, with creative musicianship from this five-piece band, expect a journey through the best of Jez’s original songs, as well as some seasonal classics from across the North-East.

So, slap on your sun tan cream, sand down your surfboard, uncrease your cossie, and get ready for a real winter warmer.

Book now: https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/folkworks-jez-lowes-geordie-christmas-beach-party/