For the Nike x Off-White Training Collection, Virgil Abloh energizes one of Nike’s signature sport performance apparel lines, Nike Pro, with a youthful, graphic aesthetic that borrows from the designer’s trademark visual language.
Nike and Off-White logo-marks and graffiti-inspired graphics embellish the product, which carries the same stark yellow and black color palette from Abloh’s previous running collection, “Athlete in Progress,” and celebrates the ongoing pursuit of athletic excellence that Nike champions.
Through the uniform color and graphic visual identity, the collection also seeks to connect to the nostalgia of official-issue sports apparel often associated with youth and team sports — for many the first “exclusive” pieces ever owned.
And because training covers all manner of sporting activity, together these elements create a uniform for fans of all sport, creating an emotional exuberance that galvanizes sports and training enthusiasts of all kinds.
The Nike x Off-White Training Collection releases February 6.