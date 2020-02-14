For the Nike x Off-White Training Collection, Virgil Abloh energizes one of Nike’s signature sport performance apparel lines, Nike Pro, with a youthful, graphic aesthetic that borrows from the designer’s trademark visual language.



Nike and Off-White logo-marks and graffiti-inspired graphics embellish the product, which carries the same stark yellow and black color palette from Abloh’s previous running collection, “Athlete in Progress,” and celebrates the ongoing pursuit of athletic excellence that Nike champions.