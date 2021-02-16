Residents across the North in Doncaster, Rotherham, Barnsley, Bradford, Sheffield, Halifax, Batley & Dewsbury, Leeds and Huddersfield to be offered services this year

The first customers are expected to be connected in early 2021

purebroadband is the latest consumer ISPs to join CityFibre’s open access networks offering full fibre services to consumers

CityFibre, the UK’s third national digital infrastructure platform, has announced purebroadband has joined its full fibre networks to deliver Gigabit home broadband services across the North of England. CityFibre is currently engaged in an up to £4 billion Gigabit City Investment Programme and purebroadband will be the latest consumer internet service provider to become a customer.

Yorkshire-based ISP, purebroadband, will be joining CityFibre’s rapidly expanding national network, enabling it to offer residents dependable, ultra-fast broadband at competitive prices. purebroadband was established in 2009 to deliver an alternative broadband service in Hull but has since expanded to offer high speed full fibre services to households across the UK.

purebroadband’s ultrafast full fibre services will be available to homes in Doncaster, Rotherham, Barnsley, Bradford, Sheffield, Halifax, Batley, Dewsbury, Leeds and Huddersfield throughout 2021. Residents will be able to visit purebroadband’s website for more information, check availability and register their interest.

Adrian Bolster, Managing Director at purebroadband said: “We’re delighted to be offering Gigabit-capable broadband services in nine new locations across the North. With speeds from 35Mbps to 900Mbps, we offer a range of packages with prices starting from £22 a month for full fibre broadband. We also offer customers flexibility with a choice of contract lengths.

“It’s our goal to provide ultra-fast, reliable full fibre internet to as many households as possible and joining CityFibre’s network will help us to achieve this. The partnership comes at an exciting time as we undergo a full rebrand, new website and office relocation.”

Rob Hamlin, Chief Commercial Officer at CityFibre, said: “Adding purebroadband to our growing list of ISPs offering full fibre services to homes across the North is great news for people in these communities, particularly at a time when access to fast and reliable broadband is more important than ever. purebroadband will be providing services in some of our largest cities, and we look forward to working with them as we expand our networks.

“We are currently mobilising or building across 67 towns and cities nationwide, and we have plans to reach up to 8 million premises by 2025. Adding more ISPs to our ranks only increases our motivation to build faster. These world-class networks are developing into a national scale wholesale platform for ISPs that is scaling all the time. It means end customers will have a greater choice of the ISPs they want to go with, and ensuring the entire country is better connected.”

To find out more and check availability of purebroadband’s ultrafast home broadband service please visit: www.purebroadband.net/cityfibre