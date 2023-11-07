Purple Tuesday – 7th November 2023

Purple Tuesday is an important date in the calendar for businesses and organizations around the world that strive to make their services more accessible to disabled customers. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness and inspiring positive changes in the way businesses approach disability inclusion.

Every year on the first Tuesday of November, Purple Tuesday is celebrated to encourage retailers to improve the shopping experience for disabled individuals. In 2023, this special day falls on the 7th of November. It is a unique opportunity for both businesses and the public to come together and champion the rights of disabled people, ensuring they have the same access to goods and services as everyone else.

The idea behind Purple Tuesday is to encourage businesses to make reasonable adjustments to their environments, make their customer service more inclusive, and train their staff to offer better support to disabled customers. It is estimated that there are around 13.9 million disabled people in the UK alone, so it is crucial for businesses to recognize their needs and strive for inclusivity.

This annual event was first introduced in 2018 by the disability organization, Purple. Since then, it has gained momentum globally, with participants in different countries showing their commitment to accessibility and inclusion. On Purple Tuesday, businesses across various sectors, including retail, hospitality, and leisure, are encouraged to take part in the initiative and make at least one pledge towards improving accessibility.

Some of the important areas that businesses can focus on to become more accessible include improving physical accessibility by installing ramps, disabled parking spots, and accessible toilets. Providing clear signage, including Braille and tactile information or using audio descriptions, can also make a significant difference for visually impaired customers.

Furthermore, businesses can ensure that their websites and digital platforms are accessible to all individuals, regardless of their disabilities. This may involve adding captions to videos, providing alternate text for images, and implementing accessible navigation features that can be easily utilized by people with mobility, visual, or cognitive impairments.

Staff training is another crucial aspect of Purple Tuesday. Educating employees about different disabilities, teaching them how to provide appropriate assistance, and promoting a welcoming and inclusive attitude can greatly enhance the experience of disabled customers. By having knowledgeable and compassionate staff, businesses can create a more inclusive environment that caters to the diverse needs of their customers.

Participating businesses are encouraged to promote their involvement on social media platforms using the hashtag #PurpleTuesday. This allows the wider community to see the commitment of these businesses and encourages others to join the cause.

Purple Tuesday is not only beneficial for businesses, but also for disabled individuals and society as a whole. By improving accessibility, businesses create a more inclusive and equal society, fostering a sense of belonging for everyone. Building inclusivity in every aspect of life is essential for promoting diversity, eliminating discrimination, and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

By supporting Purple Tuesday and its goals, businesses can contribute to positive societal change and enhance their reputation as a socially responsible organization. Each year, Purple Tuesday brings a renewed dedication to accessibility and a promise to make the world a more inclusive place for disabled individuals.

On the 7th of November 2023, make sure to support Purple Tuesday and play your part in creating a society where disabled people are not only able to access goods and services easily, but are also empowered, respected, and valued for their unique contribution to society.