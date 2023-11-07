Where to Take the Kids on a Rainy Day in Northumberland

Northumberland, a beautiful county located in the northeast of England, is known for its stunning landscapes, historic castles, and charming coastal towns. However, when the weather doesn’t cooperate and rainy days descend upon this scenic region, it’s important to have some indoor activities planned to keep the kids entertained. Here are some excellent options to explore on a rainy day in Northumberland.

1. The Alnwick Garden

If you’re searching for a place that seamlessly combines fun, education, and beauty, The Alnwick Garden is the perfect destination. This enchanting garden is home to stunning water features, unique plant collections, and interactive installations that will captivate children of all ages. The Treehouse Adventure is a highlight, where children can climb high up into the treetops and discover a world of imagination.

2. Vindolanda

Transport your family back in time with a visit to Vindolanda, an ancient Roman fort and settlement near Hadrian’s Wall. Rainy days offer the perfect opportunity to explore the on-site museum, which houses a remarkable collection of artifacts including Roman shoes, pottery, and weapons. Kids will be fascinated by the preserved wooden writing tablets, which provide glimpses into the daily lives of Roman soldiers and their families.

3. Whitehouse Farm Centre

A trip to Whitehouse Farm Centre promises to be a fun-filled day for the whole family. This working farm, located near Morpeth, offers both indoor and outdoor activities. When the rain starts pouring, head inside to the Barn Adventure, where children can pet and feed farm animals, watch live demonstrations, and even ride a tractor. There’s also an indoor soft play area for kids to burn off some energy, making it an excellent rainy-day option.

4. Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives

For a dose of history and culture on a rainy day, look no further than the Woodhorn Museum and Northumberland Archives. Housed in a former coal mine, this museum offers a fascinating insight into Northumberland’s mining heritage. Kids can explore the interactive displays, learn about the life of a miner, and even participate in fun workshops. The museum also features an outdoor play area, so be sure to dress appropriately if you want to brave the weather!

5. The Centre for Life

If you’re searching for a place where science and entertainment collide, The Centre for Life in Newcastle is a must-visit. With a wide range of interactive exhibits, including a planetarium, an IMAX cinema, and a state-of-the-art laboratory, this science village has something for everyone. Kids can take part in hands-on experiments, learn about genetics, and even try their hand at being a forensic detective.

Don’t let the rain dampen your spirits during your visit to Northumberland. With these exciting indoor attractions, you can keep the kids entertained while creating unforgettable memories regardless of the weather. Whether you choose to explore a stunning garden, delve into ancient history, visit a working farm, immerse yourself in local culture, or dive into the world of science, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in Northumberland, rain or shine!