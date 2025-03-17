PUT A ZING IN YOUR SPRING WITH THE DELICIOUS DESSERT COMPANY’S NEW ZESTY LEMON ECLAIRS

Spring has sprung, and The Delicious Dessert Company is celebrating with a citrus sensation that perfectly aligns with people changing seasonal preferences. The brand-new Zesty Lemon Eclairs have hit Tesco shelves, just as 51% of Brits say they’re craving that “citrus joy” as the sun returns.

These tangy treats are filled with smooth lemon curd and cream, this zesty treat is finished and topped with rich white chocolate icing and delicate vibrant yellow lacing. Perfect for those looking to refresh their dessert palate, these zingy eclairs come in a pack of 2 and will be available at Tesco stores from March 10th.

The timing couldn’t be better, as The Delicious Dessert Company’s research shows a clear seasonal shift away from winter comfort flavours like sticky toffee (33%) and dark chocolate (30%) toward fresher, fruit-forward options.

“Our Zesty Lemon Eclairs perfectly capture that transition from winter to spring,” explains Claire Smith, Head of Insight at The Delicious Dessert Company. “They deliver the citrus brightness people are craving, in an indulgent format that still feels like a treat.” Perfect for afternoon tea or a springtime picnic, these eclairs bring a touch of sunshine whatever the unpredictable British weather outlook for the weeks ahead.