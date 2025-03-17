A TASTE OF HUNNY…

A berry tasty alternative to honey has been created at a County Durham vegan fruit farm – without involving the bees.

Dalton Moor Farm, at Dalton-Le-Dale, Seaham, County Durham is a renowned centre of sustainable practice with environmental regeneration and celebration at its heart.

And the farm’s owner has scoured its orchards, fruit trees and hedgerows to develop Hunny, a honey substitute made from the syrup of rowan berries and flowers.

Not only does the Bee Free Vegan HUNNY™ come in a variety of flavours depending on which additional flowers and herbs have been harvested, but it also mimics many of the health benefits of manuka honey.

“Like manuka, rowan berries are naturally anti-oxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory,” said Dr Jenny Connor, who has spent more than a decade growing crops, rewilding and regenerating the land at her farm, at the heart of County Durham.

“The syrup has a delightfully complex flavour that does a little dance in your mouth – first fruity, then sweet, sharp, sour, bitter and finally tasting just like honey at the back of your palate,” she added.

“And, most importantly for those looking for a vegan honey substitute, it’s ‘Made By Me, Not By Bee’™.”

Made with base ingredients of Rowan berries, it can be used in exactly the same way as honey; on porridge, drizzled over vegetables then roasted, in drinks, in cakes, over ice cream or on toast.

And, along with the Original Rowan HUNNY, shoppers can choose from a selection of additional flavours, foraged from the farm’s meadows and woodland.

These include Elderflower, Rose, Heather, Clover, Summer Meadow Flowers, Gorse, Lilac, Meadowsweet amd Evening Primrose, along with a mixed berry version.

Dalton Moor Farm also runs a full educational programme for anyone interested in learning more about sustainability, along with retreats and short courses on various elements of wellness.

And the ‘Bee Free Vegan HUNNY™’ is one of a selection of sweet, savoury and fermented preserves produced on the farm.

It costs £6 for a 190ml jar.

For more information or to purchase online visit www.daltonmoorfarm.co.uk