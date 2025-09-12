Q by Aston Martin celebrates 60 years of Volante with exclusive anniversary editions

Aston Martin celebrates the 60 th anniversary of an iconic name associated with the ultimate open-top driving experience

Q by Aston Martin, the marque’s bespoke division, has developed a unique specification for both DB12 and Vanquish Volante, inspired by Aston Martin’s rich heritage

Strictly limited to 60 examples of each model

10 September 2025, Gaydon, UK: Q by Aston Martin, the ultra-luxury performance marque’s bespoke service, celebrates a momentous anniversary of Volante – an iconic name signifying convertible Aston Martin grand tourers for over six decades. The special Q treatment is applied to the 60th Anniversary of Volante Editions, in the form of the all-conquering V12 flagship, Vanquish, delivering pure dominance and power, and the world’s first super tourer, DB12.

At the pinnacle of Aston Martin’s open-top range, Vanquish Volante commands attention with its formidable 5.2-litre V12 twin-turbo engine. Delivering an extraordinary 835PS and 1000Nm of torque, it propels this two-seater to a breathtaking top speed of 214 mph and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. The fastest and most powerful convertible production Aston Martin to date, Vanquish Volante is the zenith of raw performance and presence – designed for those who demand uncompromising exhilaration and exclusivity.

Powered by a hand-built 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo, the 2+2 seat DB12 Volante redefines what it means to be a grand tourer. Producing 680PS and 800Nm of torque, it strikes an uncompromising balance between pulsating dynamism, unmatched ride comfort, and ultra-luxury refinement. With a top speed of 202 mph and 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, DB12 Volante is an icon of versatility and sophistication – crafted for those who seek both breathtaking performance and everyday usability in an open-top masterpiece.

The Volante name was first introduced in 1965 with a model now known as the ‘Short Chassis Volante’- one of the rarest Aston Martin’s ever produced, with just 37 being built in a single year. Since the inception of Volante, the name has been applied to several Aston Martin convertibles – for those who seek the sensory thrills of roof-down driving. Vanquish and DB12 Volante both benefit from lightweight K-fold roofs, exceptionally designed with brilliant packaging solutions to maximise luggage capacity, refinement, swift operation and stunning aesthetics. Operation for opening takes just 14 seconds and closing completes in 16 seconds at speeds of up to 31 mph.

Both models house a unique specification created by Aston Martin’s bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin. Inspired by the rich heritage of the British marque, the Editions showcase unparalleled artistry through design, rare materials and elegant finishes.

Finished in Q Pentland Green paint with a Q Westminster Green hood, the exterior of the 60th Anniversary of Volante Editions are defined by quiet confidence and meticulous detail. Anodised bronze accents punctuate the silhouette, creating a car that doesn’t just honour six decades of Volante – it leads its class with undeniable presence and elegance.

Commanding attention at first glance, the iconic Aston Martin vaned grille is reimagined in anodised bronze. Perfectly honed and unmistakably Aston Martin, it serves as both a visual centrepiece and a vital performance element, channelling airflow with precision. This is Q design at its most expressive, formidable in presence, unflinching in purpose and unmistakably Q by Aston Martin.

Bold in stance and engineered for performance, the exclusive 21″ Q wheels make a commanding statement. Finished in satin bronze with diamond-turned edges, they strike the perfect balance between strength and sophistication. Complemented by black Aston Martin branded brake calipers, they project a declaration of intent that reinforces the Editions’ sporting pedigree.

The bronze theme continues with the iconic Aston Martin side strake. Precision-milled from solid billet aluminium and anodised, it’s more than a visual statement – it’s a masterstroke of form and function from Q by Aston Martin. Drawing air from the front wheel arches to reduce lift and enhance high-speed stability, this finely engineered feature speaks to both performance and pedigree. A mark of distinction, the enamelled Q by Aston Martin badge implies the Volante 60th Anniversary Editions are reserved for the most exclusive commissions, positioned just beneath the side strake.

Stepping inside, the Editions have exclusive tri-tone colourways – consisting of Centenary Saddle Tan, Ivory and Woven leathers in perfect balance. Combined with Dark Walnut Open Pore veneers, bronze touchpoints and bespoke 60th Anniversary embroidery and an etched and infilled seatback, these elements create a cabin of refined elegance and ultra-luxury.

Jolyon Nash, Chief Commercial Officer at Aston Martin, said: “Volante is one of Aston Martin’s most evocative names, representing six decades of the ultimate open-top driving experience. With the 60th Anniversary of Volante Editions, we’ve created a truly exclusive celebration of that legacy — bringing together the raw power of Vanquish Volante and the refined versatility of DB12 Volante in a way that speaks directly to our most discerning customers. These cars are the embodiment of rarity, performance and craftsmanship that define Q by Aston Martin.”

The in-house design and craftspeople at Q by Aston Martin are renowned for their exceptional skills to create truly bespoke Aston Martins, with the 60th Anniversary of Volante Editions serving as testaments. Offering limitless customisation opportunity, Q by Aston Martin invites customers to embark on a distinct commissioning experience, where every detail from subtle accents to fully tailored components can be designed to their exact specifications. The possibilities are endless from the dedicated team, ensuring no request is too ambitious.

Those interested in commissioning their bespoke Aston Martin and utilising the Q by Aston Martin services may enquire further with their local Aston Martin dealership.

Strictly limited to 60 examples of each model, deliveries for the 60th Anniversary of Volante Editions will commence in Q4 2025.