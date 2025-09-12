The McLaren 750S JC96: celebrating McLaren in Japan and honouring iconic motorsport success

New McLaren 750S JC96 exclusively available in Japan – the first time McLaren has defined a car solely for the Japanese market, with 61 cars available for customer specification

Inspired by the McLaren F1 GTRs that competed in the 1996 All Japan Grand Touring Car Championship (JGTC), particularly the number 61 car shared by John Neilsen and David Brabham that won the Driver’s Championship

Features include the 750S MSO High Downforce Kit (HDK) – available for the first time on a Spider – and an all-new, 15-Spoke Ultra-Lightweight forged wheel informed by the specification of McLaren F1 GTRs that competed in the JGTC and 24 Hours of Le Mans races

Customers can choose from the full selection of exterior paint colours available for 750S or explore a unique paint through McLaren Special Operations (MSO), to match with bespoke JC96 paint details

Four customer cars will be offered in a full ‘JC96 Tribute Livery’, hand painted by MSO

Interior detailing includes F1 GTR-inspired switchgear and pedals with a gold finish bespoke to the 750S JC96, with the option of further interior personalisation

McLaren Automotive today unveils the 750S JC96 – a Japan-only limited-edition of the McLaren 750S that pays homage to the McLaren F1 GTRs that competed in the All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship (JGTC), winning the Driver’s Championship in 1996.

Additionally, the 750S JC96 celebrates McLaren’s legacy in Japan and its status as a luxury supercar brand admired for individuality and track-inspired performance. Just 61 cars will be available to customers, reflecting the race number of the Championship-winning car.

The first McLaren limited-edition car to be offered only in Japan, the 750S JC96 is distinguished by its blend of unique paint in reference to the livery of the Team Goh F1 GTRs that competed in the 1996 JGTC campaign, alongside F1 GTR inspired interior features, plus a new Ultra-Lightweight 15-spoke forged alloy wheel. The car is available as a coupe or a Spider, marking the first application of the 750S MSO High Downforce Kit (HDK) on an open-top variant of the McLaren 750S.

The F1 GTRs entered jointly by McLaren and Team Goh featured a distinctive ‘Tiger Stripe’ design blending the Rocket Pink and Tarmac Grey paintwork, and every 750S JC96 is offered with paint informed by the design of this livery. Unique details are applied to the Front Splitter, Rear Wing endplates, and Door Mirror Casings. These details are available in Memphis Red, Titanium Silver, Ice White and Graphite Grey; the four colours have been carefully chosen to combine with the wide palette of paints that 750S JC96 customers can choose from for the car body colour. Customers can also explore a unique paint for their car through the MSO Bespoke paint programme.

The ultra-exclusive JC96 Tribute Livery takes these unique Tiger Stripe paint details further, across the whole vehicle body. It is a hand painted, full livery delivered by MSO, the option of which will be strictly limited to just four customer cars.

“The 750S JC96 is our love letter to McLaren in Japan. Our Japanese clients demand track-inspired performance but without compromising on the tailor-made personalisation and attention to detail that truly makes a McLaren their McLaren. The 750S JC96 blends these demands perfectly, while offering for the first time the enhanced track performance of the MSO HDK with the sensations delivered by a benchmark beating convertible supercar for those who opt for a 750S JC96 Spider.”

Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Automotive

The 750S JC96 is distinguished by its adoption of the MSO High Downforce Kit (HDK) for 750S, which is now available on a 750S Spider for the very first time. Inspired by the first ever High Downforce Kit developed by McLaren for the F1 LM – and subsequently evolved and integrated into the 1996-specification F1 GTR – the HDK for 750S JC96 features a suite of components which work in harmony to increase aerodynamic performance; a revised front bumper housing the enlarged dual-element splitter, a Raised Active Rear Spoiler with integrated endplates, and a Louvred Under-wing Panel. In combination, the HDK delivers up to 10% additional downforce, enhancing track performance.

Additional track influence is found in the new wheel debuting on the 750S JC96. The new Ultra-Lightweight ‘Delta’ 15-spoke forged alloy wheel is the first application of this design influenced by the race wheels of later-spec F1 GTRs, specifically the legendary ‘Longtail’ variants of the iconic racer, paired with F1 Gold red McLaren logo brake calipers. The Natural Titanium finish of the Central-exit Stainless Steel Sports Exhaust is another feature referencing GTR componentry.

The legacy of the McLaren F1 GTR also lends inspiration to the bespoke interior of the 750S JC96. The Performance interiors – available in three variations of Full Alcantara® upholstery – all feature distinctive and unique features, tailor made to instil the spirit of the 1996 spec F1 GTR. Among the details, an F1-inspired pedal set, Drive Select switches, and a unique dedication plaque – all completed with a gold finish – will be fitted all 61 examples of the car alongside uniquely crafted JC96 branding on the headrests and armrests.

The full standard specification of the 750S JC96 includes:

Exterior

750S MSO High Downforce Kit (HDK) including body coloured revised front bumper, Gloss Black enlarged carbon fibre front splitter, Gloss Black raised carbon fibre active rear spoiler, body colour underwing panel with Gloss Black louvres

Delta 15-spoke Ultra-Lightweight Forged Allow Wheel in Silver

F1 Gold Brake Calipers with Red McLaren Logo

Body Colour Carbon Fibre Front Fenders with Gloss Black Carbon Fibre Louvres

Gloss Black Exterior Details Pack

Painted Details on Wing Endplates, Front Splitter, and Door Mirror Casings in a choice of Memphis Red, Ice White, Titanium Silver, Graphite Grey

Painted JC96 Branding

Central-exit Stainless Steel Sports Exhaust with Natural Titanium Exhaust Finisher

Gloss Black Roof with glazed C-pillar

Gloss Black Rear Bumper Lower & Diffuser

McLaren Vehicle Badging in Chrome Finish

Interior

JC96 Performance full Alcantara® interior; Carbon Black with Carbon Black, Carbon Black with Bright Red Contrast Stitching, Dove Grey with Carbon Black

JC96 Embroidered Headrest Branding

F1-inspired Pedal Set in Gold Finish with JC96 Branding

JC96 Dedication Plaque in Gold finish

Gold finish Brightwork on Drive Select (DNR) Switches

Armrest Branding with JC96 Logo

Steering Wheel Clasp and Extended Metal Gearshift Paddles in Brushed Dark Titanium

Brightwork – Brushed Dark Titanium (Infotainment Surround, DNR Surround, Door Applique, Air Vent Bezels)

12 Colour Interior Ambient Lighting

Engine Bay Lighting

Alcantara® Sill Trim

In addition to the MSO JC96 Tribute Livery, exclusive options for the 750S JC96 include JC96 Exterior Details, HDK & Underbody, and Front and Rear Louvres Carbon Fibre Packs, unique JC96 750S Side Badges, and JC96 Branding on the Rear Wing surface.

All 750S JC96 customers will have the opportunity to curate a specification tailored to them through the intimate personalisation services offered by MSO. A list of MSO Bespoke options that can inspire further individual expression includes the MSO Interior Livery Theme Pack, which applies the signature JC96 Tiger Stripe Livery Pattern to the painted 12 O’clock marker and paddles, the Extended Carbon Fibre Door Sills, Interior Door Applique, and includes a Bespoke Painted Vehicle Key. Additionally, MSO offers F1 GTR Inspired Bespoke Painted Centre Caps for the Delta 15-Spoke Ultra-Lightweight Forged Alloy Wheels and Bespoke Painted Brake Calipers.

Mounted in the front luggage compartment, the optional McLaren Track Record Plaque celebrates McLaren’s legacy on the racetrack. The titanium plaque is directly inspired by the concept first seen in the McLaren F1 road car. It honours the defining championship and race wins in McLaren’s history, and the iconic cars that achieved them.

The 750S JC96 is fitted as standard with Pirelli P ZERO™ tyres, with even higher-performance Pirelli P ZERO™ Corsa and racetrack-focused Pirelli P ZERO™ Trofeo R tyres as options. All three tyres are engineered by McLaren and its exclusive tyre partner Pirelli, as are the Pirelli P ZERO™ Winter tyres available from McLaren retailers.

The McLaren 750S has received widespread recognition* for its benchmark beating levels of supercar performance and driver engagement. Powered by a mid-mounted, M840T 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 McLaren engine developing 750PS, its lightweight carbon fibre Monocage II central structure and Proactive Chassis Control III suspension system help to ensure that the 750S is the lightest and most agile car in its class.