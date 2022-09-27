A company manufacturing precision parts for firms all over the world has appointed a new Quality Engineer to ensure it maintains its record of five-star service.

Zach Shackley has joined Global Precision, an injection moulding, tooling and contract manufacturing company, based in Haworth, West Yorkshire – bringing a wealth of experience in quality provision.

His role involves preparing documents so that production parts can be supplied into the automotive industry, along with seeking vital industry accreditation such as ISO9001 IATF16949 for the automotive side of the business.

“I really enjoy my job – being able to work on varied projects means there are always new products along with new challenges to overcome – no two days are the same and each day is an adventure.

“I use my knowledge of production manufacturing and assembly manufacturing to deliver huge projects, for example bringing tooling worth eight million euros back to the UK from China and robotic cells from Japan.

“I pride myself on the fact that everyone from senior personnel to shop floor workers will be able to understand my instructions and work.”

Global Precision began life in China in 2009 creating manufacturing solutions for projects of all types.

The brainchild of Andrew Sale, who had identified that many UK businesses struggled to overcome the challenges of Far East manufacture, Global Precision has gone from strength-to-strength opening new factories in Yorkshire and China in the past few years.

Andrew said: “Zach was the ideal candidate for the job having a vast knowledge of the manufacturing industry and having operated in the Far East markets in previous roles. He is a great addition to the team.”

When he’s not flying all over the world problem solving for clients Zach enjoys climbing and playing five a side football with his unbeaten team of former school pals from near-by Burnley.