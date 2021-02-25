RG Corporate Finance (RGCF) has seen a heightened appetite for business acquisitions having advised on four significant acquisitions in as many weeks.

In this period the corporate finance boutique has supported three dynamic North East businesses and one international company with the completion of strategic acquisitions to support their growth aspirations and diversification into new markets, geographies and product and service areas.

Among the quartet of transactions was an acquisition completed by global executive search firm Hanover, led by Group CEO & Founder James Emmett, with its purchase of a 50 percent shareholding in specialist career consultancy and outplacement services firm, City CV.

The transaction creates a new partnership, which will allow Hanover to deliver a more comprehensive service to its client base while also supporting the further expansion of City CV, in the UK and around the world.

This is the latest in a series of targeted acquisitions by Hanover, which is continuing to follow a M&A strategy to support further job creation in the UK and internationally to support the further roll out of its talent solutions proposition.

RGCF also advised North East-headquartered education technology specialist for inclusivity and mental wellbeing, eQuality Solutions (eQS) on its first acquisition. As part of an ambitious ‘buy and build’ strategy, supported by funding from London-based Shard Credit Partners, eQS acquired Amano Technologies.

This transaction was quickly followed by Premier Roof Systems’ (PRS) acquisition of Classic Windows. The transaction combines the manufacturing capabilities and capacity of the two North East-based businesses, along with strategic partnerships with major industry component producers.

PRS will continue to grow through an M&A strategy to acquire more businesses within the fenestration industry, with support from RGCF, as it looks to strengthen its market position and geographic reach.

Completing the quartet of deals was Wescott Industrial Services acquisition of Hull-based scaffolding business SGS Ltd. As a result of the acquisition Jarrow-based Wescott is able to bring its previously sub contracted scaffolding services in house and expand its geographic presence.

Carl Swansbury, partner and head of corporate finance at RGCF, said: “The completion of these transactions in quick succession is a strong indication that despite Covid, there is an appetite for growth from strategic acquirers, both in the North East and around the country, who are looking to grow and diversify to create additional scale and shareholder value by taking advantage of the liquidity in the market from debt funds, along with the dry powder Private Equity firms have to deploy.”

“The clients we have worked with on these transactions are progressing M&A strategies, with RGCF continuing to provide advice and support as they maintain their growth trajectories in what remains to be a fluid market. It is also testament to the hard work and focus of our team at RGCF, who are expertly managing a high volume of complex transactions, including those initiated by owner managers looking to sell their businesses ahead of potential increases in Capital Gains Tax rates.”