Radford to participate in the 101st running of the iconic Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

09 May 2023. California, USA – Radford’s one-off Pikes Peak Edition Type 62-2 to make its debut next month at The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo, during the event’s 101st running on Sunday 25 June 2023. Following his successful class win at the 2021 event, renowned Rally and Race Car Driver Tanner Foust will be responsible for piloting the car on the iconic hill climb course.

The Pikes Peak Type 62-2 is a truly international project. The team at Radford has worked closely alongside a number of key partners and suppliers across the globe to bring the car from conception to the mountain in a short timeframe. The vehicle design was completed in France, the drivetrain has been developed and built in Austria, and the 3D printing, the all new carbon monocoque completed in the UK and final assembly and project management has all taken place at Radford new HQ in California.

The Design

The Pikes Peak Edition designed by Alan Derosier of Legend Automobiles, uses the roadcar as the starting point and has allowed for the creation of a car that is fit for the specific purpose and challenge of Pikes Peak. The very nature of altitude dictates a large rear wing and a larger, more complex cooling system fitted to the car in order to account for the increased power output and the decreased air density at Pikes Peak.

Working alongside Derosier was Sam Ofsowitz of Crown Concepts, an experienced CAD designer who has helped bring the design to life. The next stage of the project included the contribution of Stratasys, who were responsible for providing the prototype body work and tooling. The team has worked to 3D print over 70 additional parts for the car, each one relying on precise CAD and printed remotely at Stratasys HQ in Minnesota, using multiple different technologies for the logistically complex project. They have provided the fenders, the front splitter which will be wrapped in carbon fibre, along with the brake ducts and side radiator cooling ducts. Composite materials for the Pikes Peak Edition have been supplied by Aria, the same composite provider for the Type 62-2, who have extensive experience with building prototypes, knowledge that has been integral to the success and timescale of the project.

The Pikes Peak Edition feels and looks like a roadcar, and its exterior will feature the iconic JPS livery, making this a historic moment, as the last time a JPS race car turned a wheel in anger was in the 1986 F1 season with Ayton Senna at the wheel. The interior features a driver focused central seating position with a seat designed by Tillett. The lightweight racing seat is FIA approved and weighs in at only 3.7kgs. This is a racecar that has been designed and built specifically to cope with the brutalities of the mountain.

The Performance

This race ready version weighs in at just 861 kgs and utilises most of the same bodywork featured on the standard Type 62-2, with the body of the car widened by 230mm and now including a full composite monocoque versus the aluminium based chassis of the road car. The front and rear subframes, along with the suspension geometry have also been upgraded. Completing the changes to the body of the car is the newly designed underbody and a large gooseneck rear airfoil. To maximise downforce and ensure aerodynamic efficiency and balance, all bodywork has undergone extensive aerodynamic computer simulations.

JUBU Performance have built a bespoke driven train, with higher performance and sequential shifting. The one-off drivetrain will produce 710HP from the supercharged 3.5L V6 DOHC engine. Featuring a paddle shift sequential gearbox, the car will achieve a top speed of 160mph and an impressive 0-60mph sprint in under 2.2 seconds. In order to optimise the enhanced performance, Radford has worked closely with Mobil1 to curate an oil mix, tailored to the Pikes Peak Edition, and developed specifically to drive performance in the high altitude climate of Pikes Peak. With weight optimisation in mind Optima Batteries have provided their lightest battery, the Optima Orangetop lithium batteries, which focuses on maximising power, performance and reliability, with a compact lightweight design in mind.

Another crossover from the Type 62-2 road car is the braking system, provided by AP Racing. Their decades of race winning experience were instrumental in the creation of the carbon discs, pads and pedal box for the Pikes Peak Edition. The car also features a new soft compound Yokohama tyre, created specifically to cope with the demands of the race. The tyres will be fitted to Dymag Carbon Fibre Rims, which feature machined aluminium centres, they are wider than those on the Type 62-2 road car, created bespoke for the Pikes Peak Edition.

The entire project has been spearheaded by Joe Scarbo of Scarbo Performance, as lead engineer and project manager. Scarbo Performance is renowned for rapid development and engineering for complex racing programmes.

Ant Anstead: “We are incredibly excited to take part in this iconic event. Pikes Peak is the quintessential American hill climb so it made perfect sense for Radford to create a bespoke one-off model for the occasion. We have been in development with this car since January alongside the team at Scarbo Performance and we are all looking forward to seeing the car in action. And to have JPS colours appear again in international motorsport is like a boyhood dream come true”

Tanner Foust: “I am honoured to have the chance to pilot this machine up the Pikes Peak course! It has been great working with the whole team at Radford and I am looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the Radford Type 62-2 Pikes Peak Edition.”

Initial testing of the Radford Type 62-2 Pikes Peak Edition will take place at Radford Racing School, Radford’s official test track in Phoenix, Arizona, which has been the testing ground for the road car. Ahead of the event at the end of June, the car will be put through its paces during the traditional testing sessions held in advance of the event.

