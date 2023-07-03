New i20 attracts with elegant and sporty design

Hyundai i20 to draw in customers with refreshed design and bold colour combinations

Model equipped with latest and class leading smart technologies

New i20 continues to offer practicality and safety with comfort and convenience features

UK pricing, specification and technical information still to be confirmed

Leatherhead, 10th May 2023 – Hyundai Motor has revealed the new i20, which will hit roads with a refreshed, stylish design. The car`s safety package and best-in-class connectivity features belong to the most comprehensive packages in its class.

Elegant and sporty design

The new i20 boasts a sleek and modern exterior that makes an eye-catching statement on the road. Shape and pattern of the front bumper, as well as the radiator grille, have been enhanced to create an elegant look with sporty elements. The rear features a redesigned bumper and a unique taillight design. Newly designed 16- and 17-inch wheels have been added.

New i20’s design has been praised for its emotional and dynamic styling that harmonises proportion, architecture, styling, and technology on both the exterior and interior. The model retains its sporty stance thanks to its low roof profile and long wheelbase. These features enhance the vehicle’s aerodynamics by lowering air resistance, which also improves handling and heightens fuel efficiency. A dynamic light signature emphasises its overall bold look, punctuated by Z-shaped LED rear lamps. Even with compact B‑segment dimensions, the new i20 offers customers plenty of interior room, as well as 352 litres of boot space with the rear seats up, and 1,165 litres with the rear seats folded down.

This new addition to Hyundai’s line-up is available in eight exterior colours and an optional black two-tone roof. Three exterior colours are brand-new: Lucid Lime Metallic, Lumen Grey Pearl, and Meta Blue Pearl. Returning colours include Atlas White, Phantom Black Pearl, Aurora Grey Pearl, Dragon Red Pearl, and Mangrove Green Pearl.

The vibrant new Lucid Lime interior colour package will reinvigorate and brighten passengers’ moods. Outfitted with this package, the seats will also feature a new sporty pattern with a bold vertical line and embossed horizontal dotted lines. The lime-coloured stitching decorating various touchpoints in the interior underlines the sporty character of the model.

Seamless technology

The new i20 comes packed with the latest connectivity features that make the in-car experience even more convenient for occupants. The model has been upgraded with a standard 4.2-inch LCD cluster, USB type-C, second-generation eCall based on the 4G network, and Over-the-Air (OTA) map updates.

It continues to offer features that were already popular in the previous version, such as the optional 10.25-inch cluster and 10.25-inch display screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless device charger, and the latest update to Bluelink® telematics.

More Hyundai Smart Sense safety features now come as standard. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) for ‘City’, ‘Interurban’, and ‘Pedestrian’ now includes ‘Cyclist’. FCA helps detect and avoid potential accidents with obstacles ahead. Lane Following Assist (LFA) ensures that the vehicle stays in the current lane of travel.

For additional peace of mind, optional safety systems are also available. Rear Cross-traffic Collision Assist (RCCA) applies the brakes while backing out of a parking space if a risk of collision with vehicles to the rear and side is detected. Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist (BCA) uses visual alerts that appear on the exterior mirrors if another vehicle is detected. When necessary, BCA activates to avoid a collision or reduce the impact of a collision. Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) uses the vehicle’s navigation system to anticipate curves or straights on motorways and adjusts the speed for safer driving.

Enhanced convenience for more comfort

A smart choice for European drivers, the new i20 will attract customers looking for an elegant and sporty design. The refreshed model has replaced lightbulbs with LED technology for better in-car illumination and now features multicoloured ambient lights, so passengers can adjust the colour of the interior lighting to fit their mood. The car comes available with a BOSE® Premium Sound System.

Engine options for optimised fuel consumption

The new i20’s 1.0 T-GDi engine – available with 100 PS or 120 PS is designed for maximum efficiency and performance and is available with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT) or a six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), providing a smooth and responsive driving experience. Upon releasing the accelerator, iMT can decouple the engine from the transmission, effectively saving fuel by allowing the vehicle to enter a coasting mode.

Production of the new i20 is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2023 at Hyundai’s manufacturing plant in Izmit, Turkey. Further variants will follow.

Hyundai’s i-range

Hyundai’s i-range – comprising of i10, i20, and i30 – has been a success story for the company across Europe. As three of the brand’s most popular models, the i-range champions quality, reliability, and practicality, supporting its diverse customer base in their everyday lives. Over time, the i-range was further developed to offer even more dynamic styling, advanced connectivity features, and uncompromised accessibility and comfort.

Disclaimer: CO 2 and emissions data

The new i20 is not currently available for sale. CO 2 values for this model have not yet been homologated.

UK specification and pricing is still to be confirmed.

