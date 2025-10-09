New starters at RWO are l – r Jasmin Jose, Joshua Darwood, Joseph Horn and Alan MacLeod

Raft of new starters as RWO continues to expand

Newcastle-based civil and structural engineers RWO has boosted its specialist commercial and residential teams with a raft of new starters.

The move comes as the firm continues to invest in frontline services to support planned strategic growth, and sees Joshua Darwood and Joseph Horn appointed as graduate structural engineer and apprentice civil technician respectively in the residential team.

They are joined by new commercial team members Jasmin Jose, a graduate structural engineer, and structural engineer Alan MacLeod, who brings extensive design, project oversight, planning and technical experience and expertise to the role.

RWO, which provides civil, structural and geoenvironmental engineering design, project management, roads and drainage design services to house builders, construction companies and developers, is recruiting across its network of offices to meet demand for engineering services and project expertise.

Additional managerial, engineering and technical roles could be created over the coming months, adding to the current 41-strong workforce.

With offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Stokesley and London, the company is targeting revenues of £4.4m in FY2026 with a strong pipeline of work in the data centre, energy and infrastructure sectors contributing to sustainable growth.

Plans for other new regional offices to open in the next few months are also underway as the firm looks to strengthen its national footprint.

Welcoming the latest starters, managing director Ross Oakley, said the company remains committed to investing in local engineering talent at all levels of experience.

He said: “As our customers pursue their own commercial interests and plans, we are investing in homegrown talent and skills to support their needs. We are rapidly building a reputation as one of the North East’s foremost engineering firms, which sees us committed to hiring the right people and providing them with the opportunity to develop their careers to the highest professional level.”