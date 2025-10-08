Dinosaurs Descend on Saltburn-by-the-Sea Village

A community donation has paved the way for dinosaurs to descend on a village in Saltburn-by-the-Sea, much to the delight of children in Boosbeck!

The fund, by Teesside homebuilder Miller Homes, was set up to help all types of community groups and charities and is now in its third year. In the latest round of awards, groups as varied as JPR Trade Skill CIC in Stockton-on-Tees who offer free sign language lessons to the local community and Boosbeck Village Hall in Saltburn-by-the-Sea who hosted a children’s dinosaur event benefitted from the donations.

“We love this time of year where we get to help our local communities and it is very heartwarming to see so many projects taking place across the region,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “Our warmest congratulations go those we chose on this occasion, and we hope our donations will help them bring their plans and objectives to fruition.”

The event at Boosbeck Village Hall organised by locals, provided children with an animal encounter experience and a visit from a dinosaur which certainly raised a few eyebrows!

“It was lovely to see the children enjoy this event, something quite unusual in a small rural village,” said Donna. “This showcases perfectly what the community fund is all about, helping people and bringing people of all ages together.”

Lindsey Mays from Boosbeck Village and event organiser added; “Thanks to Miller Homes we were able to host this event and give children in our local community a fun afternoon with some roar-some sights,

“We were delighted for our application to be recognised and would definitely recommend other groups to apply in the next round which is now open.”

Other groups and charities which benefitted on this occasion were Norton Sports Charity, Big Kids In Middlesbrough, Durham Lane Primary School in Eaglescliffe, East Cleveland Community Basketball and Catterick Garrison Football Centre.

Each of Miller Homes’ ten regional offices across the UK will have its own £10,000 fund per annum, (in two £5000 amounts) which combined will contribute £100,000 to community initiatives across the country every year.

Applications are now being welcomed from communities across the region and will close on 15th October 2025.

To make an application to the Miller Homes Community Fund visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/community-fund.aspx