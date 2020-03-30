Radico Khaitan’s Rampur is launching a new expression Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whisky this weekend at The Whisky Show in London, the latest jewel in the Rampur collection.

Launching in the UK in October, Rampur Double Cask Single Malt is a hand crafted single malt whisky matured in hand-selected American Bourbon barrels as well as European Oak Sherry casks chosen by Master Distiller, Anup Barik, who brings his decades of experience and expertise to the creation of this fine Double Cask Single Malt.

Produced in India’s oldest distillery, located in the foothills of the Himalayas, this super premium whisky combines tradition with innovation. Distilled in traditional copper pot stills, the malt matures for two-thirds of its life in handpicked American Bourbon Barrels and a third in European Oak Sherry Casks at India’s largest distillery and is then non-chill-filtered and bottled at 45%. The combination of Rampur’s unique distilling and the double cask maturation process, sees this luxury Single Malt taking traditional Indian heritage and rooting it in contemporary culture.

Rampur’s distillation expertise sees the launch of this Double Cask Single Malt next to its signature Single Malt as well as it’s limited edition PX Sherry finished Single Malt. Rampur’s Whiskies are a touch of understated luxury and the Double Cask is no different. It is presented in an embossed sand and copper drum, reflecting the brand’s heritage.

Tasting Notes:

Delicate balsamic vanilla notes from the American white oak compliment the full-bodied aroma whilst rich caramel, dried dark fruits and spiced tonality from the European oak add to the depth of flavour.

Nose: Full bodied aroma of tropical fruits, smoothly malty tones and oaky notes from double oak-wood barrels create vivid flavours.

Palate: Sensual elegance of sweet fruits riding on rich sherry

Finish: Tantalisingly long, lingering and generous.