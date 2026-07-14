RAMSIDE HALL HOTEL, GOLF AND SPA UNVEILS LANDMARK SHORT-GAME AREA

County Durham’s Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa has officially opened its new multifunctional short-game area, marking another major milestone in the resort’s ongoing multi-million-pound investment programme.

The new floodlit facility – which opened for play today ( July 8 ) – has been designed to provide an unrivalled environment for golfers of all abilities to learn and improve their short game.

Designed for use all-year-round, the short-game area features two large greens, multiple hitting areas and a flexible layout that can also be used as a short course. The area offers a unique experience for beginners, club golfers, elite amateurs and professionals.

Designed by acclaimed golf course architect Jonathan Gaunt of Gaunt Golf Design, the new short-game area is the latest addition to Ramside Hall’s expanding golf offering and has been created to complement the resort’s two championship courses – the Prince Bishops’ and Cathedral Courses.

With significant space for coaching and group lessons, the latest addition to Ramside Hall will also enhance the coaching experience on offer from Ramside Hall PGA Professionals Kevin Jackson, Phil Redpath, Robert Scully and Robert Lister, and PGA Professional Trainee Hannah Morrison.

Jackson said: “A strong short game is where golfers can make the biggest gains, and this new facility gives players an outstanding opportunity to develop those skills in a realistic setting that can also be utilised in a game set-up.

“The versatility of the area means we can recreate a wide variety of shots and scenarios for golfers of all abilities. It will be a fantastic asset for coaching, player development and everyday practice, and I believe it will quickly become one of the standout facilities in the region.”

The opening is part of a wider programme of investment across the resort’s golf facilities.

Over the past 18 months, both courses have undergone significant improvement works to bring them up to modern standards, while the Cathedral Course has benefited from extensive redevelopment, including the ongoing construction of two new holes and drainage improvement.

Last October, Ramside Hall also unveiled The Pin, a new entertainment hub featuring a 43-bay two-tier TopTracer driving range, six-lane bowling alley and sports bar, broadening the resort’s appeal for beginner golfers, families and visitors alike.

Momentum continues later this summer with a visit from acclaimed short-game specialist Dan Grieve, who will be among the first high-profile guests to use the new facility when he welcomes golfers from across the country for an exclusive short-game coaching class.

John Adamson, owner of Ramside Hall, said: “I would like to thank Jonathan Gaunt and his team for their expertise and vision in bringing this project to life. They have helped create a facility that not only complements our existing golf offering but also enhances the overall experience for everyone who visits Ramside Hall.

“The new short-game area, alongside the changes made to The Cathedral Course, is another important step in our ongoing investment programme and reflects our commitment to providing first-class facilities for golfers of all abilities. We are excited to see members, visitors and aspiring players make the most of it for years to come.”